With resources for gamers, Positivo brings Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone to Brazil

The device will be sold here in two versions, with 128GB and 256GB of storage, with prices starting at R$1,499, and it offers a two-year warranty

THE Positive Technology announced this week that it is bringing the Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone. The device arrives in the country offering two year warranty for the consumer – something rare within the segment.

The launch of the Infinix Note 10 Pro in Brazil is the first of a partnership that begins with Transsion Holdings, the company that owns the brand. According to IDC data for the second quarter of 2021, the company is the sixth largest smartphone company in the world today.

O Infinix Note 10 Pro is already available in stores at two versions: with 128GB of storage and 256GB of storage. The Infinix NOTE 10 Pro will initially be sold exclusively by the Via retail group: Casas Bahia, Ponto and Extra, by the telephone operator Vivo, in addition to the brand’s own online store.

Among the biggest in the smartphone market

“Infinix is ​​a giant in the smartphone market, with an aligned purpose and business objectives that are very close to ours. It has global scale and a portfolio that surely will change the current dynamics of the Brazilian market,” says Norberto Maraschin Filho, Vice President of Consumer Business at Positivo Tecnologia.

Consumers of the brand’s products will also be able to count on a network made up of 150 specialized technical assistance services throughout the country. “We believe that Infinix has the ability to empower young Brazilians, allowing them access to the best product at an affordable price,” says Benjamin Jiang, global head of Infinix.

“The alliance with Transsion through Infinix allows us to reinforce the strategy of advancing our core businesses, expanding our mobile phone portfolio and bringing Brazilians options for premium smartphones that stand out for quality, performance and design”, says the president of Positivo Tecnologia, Hélio Rotenberg. Launched in 2013, Infinix is ​​the fastest growing and premium brand in the Transsion Holdings portfolio in the world. Between 2018 and 2020, the brand increased sales by 160%. In the first half of 2021, sales growth reached 85%.

Inside Infinix Note 10 Pro

The Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone arrives in Brazil in two color versions: black and white (Nordic Secret). With 6.95 inch IPS LCD screen, 90 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2460 pixels), the device comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G95 processor with 8 GB of RAM. The storage capacity is 128 GB in the simplest version and 256 GB in the most complete version.



With respect to rear cameras are 4 in total: the main one, with 64 MP, and three others with 8 MP, 2 MP and 2 MP, respectively. The set is capable of recording videos in 4K at 30 FPS or in 1080p at 60 FPS. THE battery capacity is 5,000 mAh and the 33W charger provides fast charging.

In the box, the consumer finds, in addition to the smartphone, a 33W X-Charge Super Fast charger, data cable, earphone, protective cover, glass protection film, tool for removing the SIM card and manual.

Other features include AppLock software, which allows you to quickly lock apps with a password, and XClone, which allows you to use two accounts simultaneously in apps like WhatsApp’.

Infinix Note 10 Pro: technical sheet

Colors: black and white (Nordic Secret version)

Screen Size: 6.95″

Technology: IPS LCD

Ratio / Pixel Density 20.5:9 / 387 ppi

Resolution: 1080 x 2460 (FHD+)

Update Rate: 90 Hz

Screen Usage: 91%

MediaTek Helio G95 Chipset Model

Chipset Code MT6785V

12 nm lithograph 2x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 6x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 CPU

GPU Arm Mali-G76 MC4 900 MHz

8 GB RAM memory

Storage Memory: 256 GB and 128 GB (UFS 2.2)

Rear cameras: there are 4 in total, being the main camera with 64 MP (wide) f/1.9, the second camera with 8 MP (ultrawide 120°) f/2.2, the third camera with 2 MP (depth) f/2.4 and the fourth Camera with 2 MP (monochrome) f/2.4

Flash: Quad LED

Video: [email protected] or [email protected]

Front camera: 1 camera with 16 MP resolution, LED Flash Flash and Video [email protected]

Mobile Data: 2G, 3G and 4G

Bands: 2G 850/900/1800/1900

2G Power: GSM900: 33 dBm ± 2 dB DCS1800: 30 dBm ± 2 dB

3G bands: 850/900/1700(AWS)/1900/2100

3G power: 24 dBm + 1.7 dB/- 3.7 dB

4G bands: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20/B28/B38/B40

4G power: 23dBm + 2.7 dB/- 2.7 dB

Wi-fi standard 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual band)

Wifi frequencies: 2.4GHz, 5GHz

Wi-fi power: 14 dBm ± 3dB

Wifi Direct: Yes

Wifi Hotspot: Yes

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, Low Energy

Bluetooth power 0-10 dBm

NFC: present in 128 GB version and absent in 256 GB model

USB port: USB Type C

Operating System: Android 11 Operating System

Infinix XOS 7.6 Interface

Li-Po Battery Type

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

Charger Power 33W (included)

Audio: Dual Speaker, Stereo

Optimization: DTS Surround Technology

Audio output: Yes (P2 – 3.5mm)

Dimensions of the device: 172.76 mm in length, 78.32 mm in width, 7.8 mm in height and weight of 209 g.

