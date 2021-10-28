With Roni and without Willian, Corinthians trains fundamentals in CT

With an eye on the game against Chapecoense, next Monday (1), the Corinthians squad returned to work at CT Joaquim Grava. The coach Sylvinho had the holders available, unlike what happened yesterday in the team’s re-presentation after the draw with Inter last weekend.

The club did not give further details about this afternoon’s training, just stating that the players performed a ball possession exercise in a reduced field and then did a job of passing and marking-pressure. In the photos released by Corinthians, it is possible to see defensive midfielder Roni training with the others.

The shirt 10 Willian is still treating the muscle injury in the left thigh and is under the care of the medical department. The same goes for midfielder Ruan Oliveira, who is unlikely to take the field this season, after being told by Corinthians doctors that he would need to be re-evaluated after knee ligament reconstruction surgery.

For the duel with Chape, Corinthians will not be able to count on goalkeeper Cássio — suspended for the third yellow card. On the other hand, defender João Victor returns to the team after fulfilling the hook for the three yellow cards received in Brasileirão.

The tendency is for Alvinegro to enter the field with Matheus Donelli; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo; Gabriel Pereira, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Gustavo Mosquito; Roger Guedes.

The match takes place on Monday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Neo Química Arena. The confrontation with Santa Catarina is valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship and a victory could put Sylvinho’s team back in the classification zone for the Copa Libertadores.