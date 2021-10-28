With Selic at 7.75%, how much does it yield to invest R$1,000 in savings, treasury or fund

The Monetary Policy Committee (Cup) decided to increase the basic interest rate (Selic) this Wednesday (27) to 7.75%. With the change, the question remains: how much money starts to yield in the main fixed income applications, and which one will pay more?

A survey carried out by Michael Viriato, professor and coordinator of the Finance Laboratory at Insper, at the request of CNN Brasil Business, shows the earnings for an investment of R$1,000 in savings accounts, in Tesouro Direto, in CDBs and in DI funds, which are fixed-income funds that accompany the CDI.

The most advantageous of them will be the CDBs that pay an additional percentage of the CDI – for the accounts, it was considered a CDB with remuneration of 110% of the CDI. This option now has an annual yield of 7.14%, considered the longest application period, of 30 months (two and a half years).

For an investment of R$1,000, it means pocketing R$1,188.27 at the end of the period, having already made the Income Tax discounts that are levied on the earnings.

The CDI is an interest rate of the banking system that has been glued to the Selic.

Savings, which now earn 5.43% per year, is the worst investment in practically all scenarios. When it comes to investing in the short term, that is, for up to six months, only CDBs that pay less than the CDI (90%) lose to it.

In the simulations, an administration fee of 0.3% was considered for DI funds and 0% for Tesouro Direto, but this charge may vary between funds and brokers.

The Treasury Selic custody fee, charged by B3, is also currently zeroed for investments below R$ 10,000. Values ​​above that pay a rate of 0.2% per year.

See the comparison