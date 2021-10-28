With the 1st female cameraman in the Olympics, Globo will have Winter Games on open TV · TV News

Globo defined this Wednesday afternoon (27) how it will cover the Winter Olympics, which take place between February 4th and 20th, in Beijing. There will be 70 hours of broadcasting on open TV. But the big news is a broken taboo: for the first time, the station will have a woman as a cameraman sent to a major sporting event in 56 years of history.

The pioneering spirit is in the hands of Tatiana Bueno, who already works at the station’s Esporte. In all, Globo will send ten professionals to the Asian country. A woman, Mariana Bonfim, will also be in charge of all the work of the team.

According to the TV news, among the names known to the general public, are three reporters — Guilherme Roseguini, José Renato Ambrósio and Rodrigo Franco. The team is completed by two producers, an executive producer and three film reporters, two in addition to Tatiana.

In all, there will be over 160 hours of live broadcasts on SporTV. Globo’s sports channel on pay TV, as it happened at the Tokyo Olympics, will launch a daily special program opening every day of competition in prime time.

On open TV, coverage will be lower. The station will offer more than 70 hours of broadcasts over the 17 days of competition, in addition to coverage on all TV news. The vast majority of live events will take place in the early morning hours, between Jornal da Globo and Hora 1, due to the time difference.

It will be the third Winter Olympics in a row that Globo airs on open TV. The 2014 and 2018 editions also had live events. The fact was a reflection of the work done by Record in Vancouver 2010, which popularized ice competitions in Brazil by showing sports such as figure skating and curling with a good audience in the afternoon.