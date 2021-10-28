Without a bra, Samara Felippo poses with an open jacket and leaves her breasts completely exposed: “They’re beautiful”

At 43, an actress exudes beauty when she shares a daring click on social networks and leaves fans stunned

Wow! Samara Felippo left fans awestruck on Wednesday night (27) by appearing boasting a lot of beauty in a bold click.

On her social media profile, the 43-year-old actress shared a photo of her wearing only a jacket and panties, and received praise for leaving her breasts fully exposed.

It’s just that the muse gave up her bra and left her coat open while posing for the cameras. Smiling, she took advantage of the publication’s caption to talk about the play in which she will re-enact.

“This smile is of great happiness and biscuit to say that in January 2022, we will be back on stage with ‘Mulheres que Nascem Com Os Filhos’ in the city I was born and love, Rio de Janeiro“, she said.

The fans, of course, wasted no time and left a shower of praise for the artist. “Each day more beautiful”, “Too perfect”, “They are beautiful, huh?! I loved it”, said some of them.

Recently, Felippo vented on social media and had a bold attitude. It’s just that she used an engagement strategy to send an important message to her followers.

In her underwear, she posted a hot click to draw fans’ attention to an important topic: the prevention of Covid-19 contagion.