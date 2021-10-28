Without consensus and with low quorum, Chamber postpones voting of PEC dos Precatórios | Policy

Parliamentarians ended the discussion of the proposal in the first round this Wednesday (27). The vote, however, should be for next week, on November 3rd. The information was given by the minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, after a meeting with party leaders and with the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

If there is an agreement with the opposition, however, Lira does not rule out trying the vote this Thursday (28).

“Depending on this conversation with the opposition, if we build an understanding that gives comfort and security, we can vote tomorrow [quinta-feira]”, he said.

After the stage of the Chamber, the PEC dos Precatório still needs to be approved, in two rounds, by the senators.

The postponement worries the government, which counts on the approval of the text in both Houses to guarantee the payment of the benefit in December of this year.

“We are already on a very tight schedule. The operationalization of this payment starts to worry me [o do Auxílio Brasil], which involves a very large backstage, is a gigantic operation to be able to make this resource reach more than 17 million Brazilians in need”, said the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, at the Chamber.

The minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, was also at the Chamber this Wednesday (27), in an attempt to build an agreement for the vote on the PEC.

As it is an amendment to the Constitution, the proposal requires at least 308 favorable votes, in two shifts. To secure approval, deputies estimated that the presence of 490 to 500 deputies.

However, until early evening, the quorum remained low, less than 450 parliamentarians were present. One of the reasons, in the opinion of the parliamentarians, is that the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), decided to resume voting in person on the matters this week.

Until last week, due to the pandemic, deputies were able to vote through a remote system, directly from their states. The resumption of in-person voting requires that deputies come to Brasília.

“We are in a week back to work, with some resistance, with some difficulties, some very old parliamentarians, with some comorbidities that we have to adjust and we have to be patient,” said Lira after the postponement.

The mayor ruled out changing the system to resume the possibility of virtual voting.

“It would be, in my view, a singular situation to change [o sistema] and could be accused of doing any kind of protection for a more difficult matter.”

Understand the change in the PEC of Precatório and the impact on the spending ceiling

In general terms, the PEC sets a limit, for each financial year, for expenses with court-ordered debts — Union debts already recognized by the Courts. In addition, it changes the spending ceiling correction rule (see below).

The estimation of the rapporteur, Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), is that the changes free up nearly R$84 billion for expenses next year, election year. In practice, the proposal leaves room for the government to circumvent the spending ceiling, approved in 2016.

Congressional technicians estimate that this budget space in 2022 could be even greater and exceed R$95 billion.

According to estimates, around BRL 50 billion would be used to boost Brazil’s Aid, and the rest should be used to correct social security benefits — mandatory expenditure by the Executive that should cost between BRL 16 billion and BRL 20 billion next year .

In the assessment of technicians, the budgetary slack should also incorporate resources for parliamentarians in the next year, such as the payment of rapporteur amendments, criticized for the lack of transparency and parity among congressmen, and for the electoral fund. The value could reach R$25 billion.

The exact division of the space freed by the PEC in the spending ceiling will only be defined in the 2022 Budget vote.

Earlier, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated that he will evaluate the possibility of taking the text directly to a vote in the Senate plenary, without having to go through the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ).

Currently, the formula to correct the spending ceiling considers the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) calculated between July one year and June of the following year.

The choice of this period is justified because it is the data available in the months of August, when the government needs to send Congress the draft Budget for the following year.

With the change proposed by the PEC, the IPCA used in the correction of the ceiling becomes the index accumulated between January and December.

The proposed rule, according to Congress technicians, is “totally casuistry” — that is, it was designed only to allow for extra expenses in the next year.

As the Budget must be sent by the government in August of the previous year, the calculation of the ceiling must be based on estimates from the IPCA in December, which may be updated during the budget’s processing.

If the index observed at the end of the year is different from the projection, the PEC establishes that the difference is compensated for the following year — that is, when sending the next Budget, the government must add or suppress any difference in the calculation.

However, in practice, the text leaves the government with the power to interfere with the spending ceiling, which can become a problem especially in election years.

From 2023 onwards, there is no guarantee that the January-December calculation will be any better than the current model. In other words, the change in the counting period could cause a tightening of federal budgets in the following years.

This change in calculation also affects the payment of court orders, as the PEC limits the increase in these expenses by the same rate. According to the text, the proposed limit is the amount paid in court orders in 2016, the year of approval of the spending ceiling, corrected for inflation.

Congressional technicians warn that, with the wording of the PEC, the Executive could inflate the IPCA estimate to artificially accommodate higher expenses – a bill that would only be paid by the next government.

The executive director of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI), Felipe Salto, recalled that in 2016, when the spending ceiling was created, the proposal to correct the limit for year-end inflation was discarded precisely because it made the Budget project more dependent on projections.

“It’s ‘opportunistic’. We already have a meeting scheduled to change everything in 2023 again”, he criticized.

According to technicians, if approved this year, the PEC would open a space in the budget of more than R$ 30 billion. However, the report limits this adjustment to R$ 15 billion.

The amount would be enough, according to technicians, to pay for expenses with vaccination against Covid and an expansion of Auxílio Brasil later this year — the two expenses would reach approximately R$ 12 billion.

The report itself predicts that this balance of R$ 15 billion should be used exclusively for expenses related to vaccination against Covid or “related to emergency and temporary actions of a socioeconomic nature” — a description in which Auxílio Brasil fits.

In the assessment of technicians, this device may resolve a gap in resources for vaccination in the coming year. As the government submitted the 2022 Budget project without a budget forecast for immunization agents, this forecast would be a way to guarantee the amounts still in 2021.

One of the controversial points is that the proposal makes the payment of precatory orders from the former Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education and the Valorization of Teaching (Fundef) more flexible — the current Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb) ).

This background is the main fund for financing basic education in the country.

According to the National Confederation of Education Workers (CNTE), most of the court orders to be paid are debts related to Fundef, of which teachers are entitled to receive a portion in the form of allowances.

Also according to the entity, the Union’s debt with the fund, which currently revolves around R$ 30 billion, will be paid in installments over nine years.

A critic of the PEC, the vice-president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (PL-AM), said that the text is a “real meteor over the fiscal credibility and legal security of the country”.

“[A PEC] It’s a bombastic combination of breaching the ceiling, fiscal pedaling, defaulting on creditors and a real assault on teachers and other teaching staff in our country, as part of the precatório belong to Fundef, of which teachers are entitled to receive 60% in the forms of bonus, more than, by PEC, will be offset with debts from the states or tenfold updated by the basic interest rate. Which means that the tenth installment won’t be worth anything,” said Ramos.