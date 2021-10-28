Without hitting the net for eight games, Gabigol lives longer goals in Flamengo | Flamengo

Gabigol is not having a good time at Flamengo. This Wednesday, the Rio de Janeiro club was eliminated for Athletico-PR in the Copa do Brasil and the striker went blank once more. The player hasn’t scored goals for eight games and is experiencing the biggest hunger since he arrived at the Rio de Janeiro club. In 2020, when he went through the biggest drought at the club, the 9 shirt went seven games without scoring.
Gabigol, from Flamengo — Photo: André Durão
The last time Gabigol hit the net was in the game against Santos, on August 28, in Vila Belmiro, when the striker scored three goals against his former club. Since then, he has played eight matches for Flamengo and was called up to represent Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers.
Last year, Gabigol had lived through the biggest drought of goals for Flamengo, soon after the return of the paralyzed matches due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The striker was away from the pitch for three months and it took him just over three to score again.
Gabigol’s goal fast in 2020
|06/18/2020
|Bangu x Flamengo
|0 – 3
|07/05/2020
|Flamengo x Volta Redonda
|2 – 0
|07/08/2020
|Flamengo x Fluminense
|1 – 1
|12/07/2020
|Flamengo x Fluminense
|1 – 2
|08/09/2020
|Flamengo x Atlético-MG
|0 – 1
|12/08/2020
|Flamengo x Atlético-GO
|3 – 0
|08/15/2020
|Flamengo x Coritiba
|0 – 1
Flamengo’s next appointment is on Saturday, against Atlético-MG, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship. David Luiz has a chance to come back. The club’s technical committee will define the player’s situation as of this Thursday.
A Voz da Torcida – Arthur: “Time to cheer for Flamengo’s intangible heritage”
— Photo: Disclosure