Woman discovers beads in her nose that she put on when she was a child, 20 years ago

posted on 10/27/2021 1:44 PM / updated on 10/27/2021 1:45 PM



(credit: Hannah Hamilton/file)

Children, be careful what you put in your nose. After nearly 20 years, one woman discovered that she still has a bead on her nose that she stuck in when she was just seven. To the english portal Subway, the American Hannah Hamilton, 23, said that she has a vague memory of when she placed the object inside her nose.

The discovery that the beads were still there came after she had a nasal infection. When doing an exam, the doctors noticed that there was an object inside the nostril. “Taking it off definitely hurt, but not as much as you’d think, and it was only for a few seconds,” he says.

Daughter of a nurse, a young woman still remembers that she did not tell her parents that she had stuck the object in her nose. “I assumed it wasn’t a real memory, maybe something I had seen or heard in a show or book,” he said.