World registers first increase in Covid-19 cases since August

According to WHO data, the number of positive tests grew 4% between the 18th and 24th of October, with 2.9 million new infections

REUTERS/Phil Noble/08.03.2020 Europe registers increase in the number of cases and deaths from the disease



The number of new cases of Covid-19 in the world again registered an increase after almost two months of consecutive falls. According to data from World Health Organization (WHO) released this Wednesday, 27, between the 18th and 24th of October there was a 4% increase in the number of cases, with 2.9 million new infected. The last time a global increase was registered was between the 23rd and 29th of August. The increase was driven by a rise in cases in the United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. Of the 2.9 million positive tests, 1.6 million come from Europe, an 18% increase over the previous week. The situation on the European continent contrasts with the rest of the planet, as there were retractions of 21% in Africa, 17% in East Asia and 9% in the Americas and Southeast Asia.

At the same time, there was a 5% increase in the number of deaths, with 49,000 deaths registered in the last week. Of this total, 21% were in Europe, which registered a 14% increase. In the Americas, the level remained stable, with 18 thousand deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 243 million cases and approximately 4.9 million deaths caused by the disease. WHO estimates that approximately 7 billion doses of vaccine have already been applied and that 49% of the world population has received at least one of the doses. However, in low-income countries, the rate is 3.1% according to the Organization.

*With information from EFE