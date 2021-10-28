World’s most expensive fish seen, and fishermen can’t do anything – News

A tuna weighing no less than 300 kg was caught off the coast of Spain and was considered the largest specimen ever caught in Spanish waters. If that’s not enough to get your attention, the images will! Playback/Video/The Sun

(Starting with this nice photo that left me moved)

The feat was completed by fishermen in the Murcia region

According to reports in The Sun newspaper, they used 'traditional techniques', which in this case means they used nets and a scheme to fence off the fish.

According to unofficial records, the fish measures about 3 meters

'It was difficult to drag him at the end of pulling the nets,' told the tabloid The Sun Juan Paredes, one of the managers of the company that caught the fish

We threw a net and, with two boats, we managed to push it so it wouldn't come out'

After registration, the fish was sold to a Spanish wholesaler, who will likely fill thousands of cans with his meat.

From the images made, the fishermen were quite happy with the result! In the South Pacific, a fisherman hauled three sharks to secure a giant fish caught. Read the report below!

Cole Harrison is only 29 years old but he already has a world-class fisherman's story to tell. Fortunately, it's all recorded so no one can doubt anything. He caught a gigantic fish on March 13, after battling three hungry sharks.

His video begins by showing the beautiful blue waters of the South Pacific between Tahiti and Fiji

He sees an unmodest tuna and decides to catch it

But it didn't count on the presence of three voracious predators in order to fight

The result is a tug-of-war between him, a friend on the boat, and the three slender-beaked sharks.

This species reaches 2.5 m in length

According to him, sharks in the area probably have little contact with people and therefore do not feel any shyness to approach

They bite the tuna, looking for a minimum of meat

'I got to the surface and started fighting the fish, but the sharks showed up,' he said in an interview with the tabloid mirror

The fight didn't last that long — about a minute — but a lot thanks to Cole's cleverness.

The sharks arrive within a few meters of him and the boat and only give up when Cole manages to pull the tuna out of the water.

Cole claims to fish with sharks 'all his life' and since the age of 10 he has been underwater fishing

'It was luck that everything worked out, I had a very small window of time to store the fish and get it out of the sharks'

'It's risky, this species of shark is famous for always biting people in the water,' he says

The fishery took place in October, but Cole has only released the details and video now