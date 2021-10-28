Xavi will become Barcelona’s new coach after Ronald Koeman’s resignation, newspaper says

After Ronald Koeman’s resignation, announced by Barcelona this Wednesday, the search for a new trainer has already started. According to ‘Diari ARA’, the new Barça coach will be Xavi, current commander of Al Sadd, from Qatar, and idol of the Blaugrana team.

In an advertisement published on the Barcelona website, the club announced the resignation of Ronald Koeman. The Blaugrana team thanked the services provided by the Dutch coach in his note.

– The club president, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat by Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at Ciutat Esportiva. FC Barcelona thanks you for your service to the Club and wishes you all the best in your professional career – published the club in an official statement.

According to ‘Diari ARA’, Barcelona have already chosen their next coach. Xavi is the name that the president of the club, Joan Laporta, has in his hands to lead Barcelona. Idol of the Blaugrana team, the Spaniard coaches Al-Sadd, from Qatar.

– Xavi will take over the reins of the first team, despite the doubts that President Laporta had expressed in relation to him – published Diari Ara soon after Ronald Koeman’s resignation.

The hiring of Xavi, despite having the favoritism of the Spanish press, has a major drawback. The former Barça player was one of the strong names in the campaign of Víctor Font, Laporta’s rival, for the Barcelona presidency in 2021.