Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi Pad 5 and Redmi Buds 3 Pro arrive in Brazil | Cell phone

Chinese giant Xiaomi renews its bet on the Brazilian market with the arrival of three new products: the Xiaomi 11 Lite cell phone (R$ 3,999), the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet (R$ 4,299) and the Redmi Buds 3 Pro headphones (R$ $899). Sales start today.

Consumers will notice that the operation in Brazil is also in the movement to bury the Mi name of the devices. This is a global decision that is finally starting to take shape in the domestic market.

Before going into the details about the devices, it is worth remembering that Xiaomi has become the main target of irregular sales. Sometimes releases abroad arrive here through unofficial means. This text considers the formal products, with warranty and technical support, as a result of the partnership between the Chinese Xiaomi and the Brazilian DL.

🔎 Government notifies Apple and Samsung for not taking actions on behalf of customers

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE New Edition (BRL 3,999)

2 of 7 Snapdragon 778G is present at Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE — Photo: Publicity/Xiaomi Snapdragon 778G is present at Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE proposal is to offer the best features of the Chinese manufacturer, but in a more affordable device. To reach this result, the company opts for the Snapdragon 778G processor. The datasheet also mentions 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Considering the design, the 11 Lite repeats a modern style that has been gradually adopted by Xiaomi, especially in the photo module. These lines are very characteristic of the brand’s recent launches.

The smartphone has the following cameras:

64 MP Main

8 MP ultra wide

5 MP Macro

20 MP front end

The manufacturer highlights the presence of night mode with both the ultra wide and the selfie camera. It also mentions the vlog mode in video recording, which makes it easy to capture everyday images.

3 of 7 Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will work with future internet in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE will work with future internet in Brazil — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is compatible with the 5G internet that will be released in the country throughout 2022. Buyers of the device, therefore, will be prepared for the future. It comes with a 4,250 mAh battery and 33W quick recharge support (charger included in the package).

Its AMOLED panel display has 6.55 inches, Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR+, more than welcome functions when enjoying movies and series in streaming apps .

4 of 7 Xiaomi Pad 5 — Photo: Reproduction/ Xiaomi Xiaomi Pad 5 — Photo: Playback/ Xiaomi

The first Xiaomi tablet in the country goes by the name of Xiaomi Pad 5. With a suggested price of R$4,299, the model has an 11-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The refresh rate reaches 120 Hz, an important feature in electronic devices marketed in 2021.

The Chinese giant claims that the iPad Air’s rival works as both a work tool and an entertainment option. For that, it runs Android 11 and MIUI 12.5. Brand representatives explain that the system is adapted for tablet and that the applications work well on this type of screen, including the possibility of multiple programs running simultaneously.

5 of 7 Xiaomi Pad 5 — Photo: Reproduction/ Xiaomi Xiaomi Pad 5 — Photo: Playback/ Xiaomi

Another highlight of Xiaomi Pad 5 concerns its computational performance: it has a Snapdragon 860 processor (8x up to 2.96 GHz), Adreno 640 GPU, 6 GB RAM memory and 128 GB storage.

There are four speakers on the device. They are capable of playing Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro (BRL 899)

6 of 7 Redmi Buds 3 Pro — Photo: Playback/ Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro — Photo: Playback/ Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s first active noise canceling headset lands in Brazil costing R$ 899. The Redmi Buds 3 Pro was designed with the promise of “perfect sound”, according to the company. The price puts it at an advantage over Samsung’s domestic options.

The manufacturer explains that the phone integrates better with Xiaomi phones, where there will be more refined controls. These include four levels of noise cancellation, where microphones in the earpiece body detect ambient sound and neutralize nuisance. Two additional transparency modes enable sounds to reach users’ ears when needed.

7 of 7 Redmi Buds 3 Pro features touch functions — Photo: Press/Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro features touch functions — Photo: Disclosure/Xiaomi

The Bluetooth headset achieves 6 hours of audio playback on one charge. The company promises a journey of up to 28 hours using the charging case. He also says that 10 minutes of recharge allow another 6 hours of constant sound.