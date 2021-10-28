XP to seek foreign investor to take control of Botafogo | sport business

XP Investimentos closed an agreement this week with Botafogo and will seek foreign investors interested in taking over the club. The transformation into a company has already been approved internally and the project was made possible with the approval of the law that creates the Football Anonymous Society (SAF).

However, there is still no defined deadline for the club to effectively become a company. The information was initially published by the newspaper Valor Econômico and the agreement with XP was confirmed by the club’s advisor to GE.

– The new law that creates the SAF figure provides security for investors to become controlling partners of Brazilian teams – said Pedro Mesquita, responsible for the investment banking area at XP, to the newspaper.

1 of 1 General Severiano, the headquarters of Botafogo — Photo: Fred Gomes General Severiano, the headquarters of Botafogo — Photo: Fred Gomes

The executive believes that the club can attract investors who are already in football or others specialized in dealing with companies in a complicated financial situation, such as Botafogo. He sees interest from foreign groups in taking over clubs in Brazil.

XP also closed a similar deal with Cruzeiro. The club must formalize the transformation into a company in December so that negotiations can begin with those interested in taking over the institution.