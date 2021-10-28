Xperia PRO-I vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Sony and Apple face off in photo duel

Sony announced the Xperia PRO-I this week with a powerful set of cameras and today we have the first high-end photo duel with none other than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple’s most powerful phone. Without further ado, let’s check out the details of this comparison published by YouTube channel Tony & Chelsea Northrup.

The video starts by highlighting some of the Xperia PRO-I’s hardware differences, starting with the camera button, which is not present on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and allows you to launch the camera app from any screen at any time. Then we started with a video recording with the Xperia’s main camera, showing how it can focus quickly and create different blur effects thanks to the variable aperture of the main lens.

Starting with the photographic tests, we have a demonstration of how Apple’s computational intelligence can be superior in automatic mode, compensating and illuminating more areas in a night photo, thus capturing more details of the scene. See the comparison with the image captured by the iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the left, and that of the Xperia PRO-I, on the right.

However, this does not necessarily mean that the Xperia PRO-I is inferior to the iPhone in photographs, after all Tony Northrup decided to use the Sony device’s professional mode to make fine adjustments and the image obtained surpassed the capabilities of the Apple smartphone as you can see below:





In the image above we notice that Xperia was able to capture even more luminosity, details of dark areas and even stars in the night sky with the correct adjustments, but that still needs to be done in manual mode. Testing the Xperia PRO-I’s capabilities further it was possible to obtain even more impressive images that you can check below, where the waterfall was captured with perfect lighting and blurred waterfall like a photo captured by a professional camera.





The advantage of Xperia is not just the photos, but videos as well, which are captured with more quality and detail even in low light. There are several other examples in the video that show how the Xperia PRO-I is capable of producing beautiful images with the correct settings, but this depends much more on the photographer’s knowledge, after all Sony itself said that this is a phone made for professionals, which they will certainly know how to make the best possible use of this hardware optimized for this purpose.





In the image above, we see how the iPhone still has a notable advantage in challenging areas like the chandelier, but the Xperia is still able to capture more details like stars in the night sky. Apple’s cell phone also has the advantage in macros thanks to its dedicated mode. Thus, we understand that both are cell phones for different audiences; where iPhone 13 Pro Max is ideal for those who prefer automatic mode and Xperia PRO-I is the best choice for professional photography lovers, extracting even more impressive images at the cost of more work when capturing them. Which is your choice: Xperia PRO-I or iPhone 13 Pro Max?

Sony Xperia PRO-I Specifications

6.5 inch OLED screen with 4K resolution 120 Hz refresh rate display

Snapdragon 888 platform

Up to 12GB of RAM

Up to 512GB of internal storage Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 12 MP sensor (f/2.0-f/2.4, 24mm, 2.4µm, OIS) Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor (f/2.2, 124°, PDAF) Telephoto lens with 12 MP sensor (f/2.4, 50mm, 2x optical zoom, OIS) Lens with 3D ToF sensor

5G and NFC connection for approach payments

4,500 mAh battery with 30W charging

System: Android 11