‘You are an inspiration to millions’

Joshua Cavallo, player of Adelaide United, from Australia, this Wednesday (27), made a encouraging and revolutionary post on social networks and revealed to be gay.

“Hello everyone, this is Joshua Cavallo. I am at my home in Adelaide. There is something personal I need to share with everyone. I’m a football player and I’m gay. Growing, I always felt the need to hide, I was ashamed. Ashamed, I could never do what I love and be gay. Hide who I really am to pursue a dream I always wanted as a child. All I want to do is play football and be treated equally.. I’m tired of trying my best and live this “double life”. It’s exhausting, it’s something I don’t want anyone to try,” the 21-year-old began by asserting.

“I thought people would see me differently when they found out, that they would start treating me differently. That they would start saying bad things about me or making fun of me. That is not the case. In fact, you earn more respect from people. Revealing myself to my loved ones, my colleagues, my friends, my teammates, my coaches… it’s been amazing. The response and support I received are immense”.

“I started to wonder why I’ve been hiding this burden for so long. QI want to inspire and show people that it’s okay to be yourself and play football. It’s okay to be gay and play football. I want to show everyone else that they are struggling and that they are scared.. Whoever you are… that you are not someone you are not, be yourself. You were meant to be yourself, not someone else. With my revelation, I’m excited to open up to show everyone Josh Cavallo, to show the real Josh Cavallo. I’m Josh Cavallo. I’m a football player and I’m proud to be gay“, finished.

Football stars and clubs exalt player

Also through social networks, Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann shared Joshua’s post and praised the Australian player.

“Joshua, I don’t have the pleasure of meeting you in person, but I want to thank you for this step you took.. The football world is way behind and you are helping us to move forward“, writes the Spanish defender.

The French forward was more succinct: “Proud of you“, he wrote.

Barcelona and Arsenal it was the clubs that praised the 21-year-old’s attitude.

“Thank you Joshua for taking a big step forward! Your courage helps to normalize diversity in the world of sports“, posted the Catalan club.

“Thank you Joshua for your strength and bravery.. you are an inspiration to millions. Everyone deserves the right to be themselves. The football world is a better place today because of you,” wrote the Gunners.

