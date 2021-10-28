‘Your father wants Flávio Bolsonaro’s chair,’ says Jair Bolsonaro to commentator André Marinho

President discussed with member of Panico after being asked if a ‘cracker’ has to go to jail; senator was denounced by the MP-RJ for the practice of ‘cracking’ in his office at Alerj

In an interview with the program Panic, gives Young pan, the president Jair Bolsonaro discussed with André Marinho and stated that the commentator’s father, the businessman Paulo Marinho, wants to occupy the senator’s seat Flavio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), who is an alternate. Without mentioning the name of his son Zero Um by name, Marinho asked if a “cracker”, referring to public agents who command “rachadinha” schemes, which consist in the diversion of the salary of advisers stationed in offices, has to go to jail or not. In October of last year, Flávio and his former advisor Fabricio Queiroz were denounced by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MP-RJ) for the crimes of embezzlement, money laundering, embezzlement and criminal organization for a scheme that took place between 2007 and 2018 in the office of the eldest son of the President of the Republic when he occupied a seat of state deputy in the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Allerj).

“I have a very serious complaint about something that is happening in my Rio de Janeiro, where I was born and where he [Bolsonaro] militated in politics. There are several deputies, in their offices, from the PSB, PSOL, PT, who are stealing, left and right, the advisor’s salary and putting it in their own pocket, diverting public money. So, president, I ask you: do crackers have to go to jail or not?”, asked Marinho. Annoyed, Bolsonaro snapped: “Marinho, you know I’m president of the Republic and I’m accountable for my actions. So, I will not accept your provocation. You withdraw into your journalism. I will not accept. Your father is the most interested in Flávio Bolsonaro’s chair. I’m not going to argue with you, or the interview ends now. Your father wants Flavio’s jail. I decided, with Flávio, to nominate your father to be his substitute. There’s no more conversation with you.” “It’s tigrão with comedian and chutchuca with the STF”, countered the commentator of Young pan. Minutes later, André Marinho insisted on the question. The President of the Republic, in turn, ended the interview.