Zé Vaqueiro vents after being criticized for not inviting his mother to the wedding

Reproduction/Record/10/27/2021 Zé Vaqueiro had a reunion with his mother in March on the show ‘Hora do Faro’



The singer Joe Cowboy decided to speak up after her mother, Nara de Sá Marcolino, exposed on social networks that she was not invited to the artist’s wedding with Ingra Soares, which took place last Monday, 25th, in Fortaleza, Ceará. In a live Instagram ceremony, Nara commented, “May God bless my son. If you had invited me, I would have gone”. The subject generated speculation on social networks and the artist was criticized for not having even told his mother about his marriage. Forrozeiro’s grandmother, Leônidas, was the one who accompanied him to the altar. After the ceremony, the singer’s staff told the Young pan that he was not going to comment on the matter and, on Wednesday, 27, the singer reinforced on social networks that he is not comfortable in exposing what happened between him and his mother. “Being a public person doesn’t force me to expose my wounds, I hope people understand and respect. It’s very easy to judge what hasn’t lived,” he wrote in Instagram stories.

At just 22 years old, Zé Vaqueiro is the most famous name in forró today. After formalizing the union with Ingra, he made a statement to his wife that also sounded like a vent. “I dreamed, fought, believed and had great faith that God from above was always guarding me and getting rid of everything that is bad. I gave up many things, I made the right choices and one of them was choosing you, Ingra, to share my life, my moments and create a family by your side. We want everything to be perfect, but a fairy tale only exists in drawings as a child. We have to live life, go through the difficulties, face the cycles that life gives us and always in the end look to the side and know that that person will be there, with eyes shining, looking at you and not leaving you alone, in joy and in sadness, in health in illness, in wealth and poverty,” he wrote in an Instagram post.