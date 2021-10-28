Zé Vaqueiro’s honeymoon turns into a nightmare after a controversy with his mother – Photos

Zé Vaqueiro and Ingra Soares’ honeymoon turned into a nightmare. All because the singer saw the name involved in a controversy after not inviting his mother, Nara de Sá Marcolino, to his own wedding. Since the release of the information, on Monday (25), the musician has been the target of criticism on social networks. The moment, which was supposed to be one of happiness, turned a headache for the artist. See everything that happened! Reproduction/Instagram

Nara de Sá Marcolino, the singer’s mother, commented in a live that was not invited to her son’s wedding. “If I’d known, I’d be gone,” commented Nara, who then used sad-faced crying emojis to symbolize what she was feeling. “May God bless you, my son. If you had invited me, I would have gone,” she added. Reproduction/Instagram

Who accompanied Zé Vaqueiro to the altar was his grandmother, Leônidas de Sá, by whom the artist was raised. According to R7 columnist Keila Jimenez, the musician always considered his grandmother his real mother, despite not abandoning his mother financially, especially after his success. He went over a year without seeing his mother

On the social networks, many people criticized the musician’s posture. “Very disappointing what your son did. His humility passed away,” wrote one follower. “I’m disappointed with Zé Vaqueiro. He’s fine! You don’t deserve to suffer for his son. And no matter what happened, you’re a mother. You took care of him with love”, commented another On occasion, Sought by the report, the singer’s press office said he would not comment on the matter Reproduction/Instagram

In view of the negative repercussion, Ingra Soares, Zé’s wife, took a stand on the controversy. On Instagram, the young woman left the following message: “I put up with a lot of things in silence until today. [Em] soon, I’ll tell you everything that’s choked” Reproduction/Instagram

Hours later, it was the musician’s turn to take a stand on the subject. Through Instagram stories, on Wednesday (27), he published a short text in a tone of relief. “Being a public person does not oblige me to expose my wounds, I hope that people understand and respect. It is very easy to judge what has not lived. Att, José Jacson”, he wrote, signing with his real name Reproduction/Instagram