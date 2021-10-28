Zé Vaqueiro’s wedding turns into controversy due to the lack of an invitation for the singer’s mother; understand | Song

Zé Vaqueiro’s marriage to businesswoman Ingra Soares caused controversy on social media after the singer’s mother, Nara de Sá, complained about not being invited. At the ceremony on Monday (25), he was accompanied to the altar by his grandmother, Leônidas Pereira Lima de Sá.

The case began to reverberate among followers when Nara de Sá commented during the live that broadcast the wedding: “God bless my son. If you had invited me, I would have gone.”

Zé Vaqueiro has already told his story to the podcast g1 listened and explained that his mother was a forró singer when she was pregnant and in her son’s childhood. He said that his grandmother followed his studies and recorded the school notebooks with his first letters.

Understand the controversy of peer-to-peer marriage:

Zé Vaqueiro, 22, and Ingra Soares, 31, got married in a ceremony for 200 people on Monday (25), in Fortaleza.

In the broadcast of part of the ceremony, the singer’s mother, Nara de Sá, came in and commented “May God bless my son. If you had invited me, I would have gone.”

Zé Vaqueiro commented on the controversy on Instagram this Wednesday (25): “Being a public person doesn’t force me to expose my wounds, I hope people understand and respect. It’s very easy to judge what didn’t live.”

Ingra Soares wrote on Tuesday (24): “I’ve put up with a lot of things in silence until today. Soon, I’ll talk about everything that is choked up”. But she didn’t comment on the case again.

Who accompanied Zé Vaqueiro to the altar was his grandmother, Leônidas Pereira Lima de Sá.

Learn about Zé Vaqueiro’s trajectory and what he said about his family in the podcast and below, point by point:

Zé Vaqueiro is from Ouricuri, in the Pernambuco hinterland. He became a popular idol in Brazil with romantic forró hits such as “Volta com bb”, “Eu tem medo” and “Letícia”.

The mother was a forró singer. In 1999 she was working a lot, even with Zé in her belly. The baby decided to be born in the middle of a show.

He said his mother continued touring. They kept in touch. Nara convinced Zé to sing on stage for the first time. He sang with her “Amor Perfect”, by Roberto Carlos.

Before becoming a singer, he worked selling ice cream at his grandmother’s snack stand and, finally, as an assistant at a car wash.

Zé Vaqueiro indicated in the interview his grandmother who followed his school life. He said he wrote his first songs in his school notebook. Grandmother keeps these notebooks to this day.

In other interviews, Zé Vaqueiro said that he has gone up to a year without finding his mother.

Zé Vaqueiro is hired by the Vybbe office, owned by singer Xand Avião, one of the main forró companies in Brazil. In 2020 he and Ingra had their first child, Daniel.

