1.2 ton pumpkin sets world record after harvest in Italy

An Italian farmer entered the record books after harvesting a giant pumpkin weighing more than a ton, considered the heaviest in the world by the Guinness World Records, the “Book of Records”.

The fruit was cultivated by Stefano Cutrupi, in Radda in Chianti, in Tuscany, and was presented at the 10th edition of the giant pumpkin championship. The competition was held in the province of Pizza, on September 26, and the recognition was announced today by the institution.

At the event, the quality of the food was also evaluated, which according to the judges, presented good conditions for consumption and was therefore fit for the championship title.

“At the time of the weigh-in, I had my back to the screen. When my friends and the audience saw the weight, they picked me up and started celebrating. At that moment, I knew I had made it. I screamed until I lost my voice,” he said. cutupi.

Also according to Guinness, the information was sent to its evaluation committee, which recognized the pumpkin as being the heaviest in the world. The weight of the giant fruit is greater than that of a popular car or 17 men together.

The farmer reported that the pumpkin was grown from the seeds of a giant species and germinated in March. Cutrupi had the feeling that he could have a world record holder in his hands at the end of July, when the fruit reached the ‘adult’ stage.

For 14 years, the farmer has cultivated giant pumpkins and kept his dream of conquering the world record.

“All the time spent cultivating, looking for new ideas, the time I spent comparing myself to other cultivators, my sacrifices and the sacrifices of my family and friends are being rewarded. During these years I had good times, but I also had some disappointments. “he added.

Cutrupi’s giant pumpkin broke the world record set in 2016, which belonged to Belgian farmer Mathias Willemijns, whose fruit weighed 1,190.5 kg.