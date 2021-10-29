10-year-old girl found in the forest protecting the body of her mother who died of hypothermia

The woman and the girl were missing after walking and a search team was called, unfortunately too late for the mother

Mae and daughter were missing after going for a walk in the woods in the Vladimir region of Russia. However, according to reports from neighbors, they were not wearing clothes suitable for sub-zero night temperatures. For some reason, the daytime walk was prolonged, night fell and the mother could not resist, but the girl survived.

Thus, a search with 80 volunteer police sniffer dogs and even drones and a helicopter ended up finding the pair the very next day. According to the local newspaper “Moskovsky Komsomolets”, the girl spent the entire night sitting next to her mother’s dead body, Olga Davydova. She died of hypothermia about 12 hours before being located.

The 36-year-old woman is said to be distraught over the death of her mother, a victim of Covid-19. Stunned, she would have been careless, which motivated the tragic episode.

The girl, Polina Davydova, who is only 10 years old, received first aid on the spot, as well as warm clothes. She was then sent to hospital and is not at risk of death.

Also according to the newspaper, the grandmother victim of Covid-19 was Polina’s main caregiver. The child should be handed over to social workers and sent to a shelter, if no relatives can show up to take care of them.