16-year-old girl who disappeared after leaving home in Copacabana is found | Rio de Janeiro

In the late afternoon of this Thursday (28), the young Sabrina Cartaxo, 16, was found missing since last Tuesday (26), when she left the house where she lives with her parents in Copacabana, in South Zone of Rio. Sabrina was located in the house of her boyfriend’s relatives, in Realengo, in the West Zone of the city.

Sabrina’s stepfather, Roberto Salviano, told the newspaper Extra that the place where the girl was was indicated by the Guardianship Council, which called the Police for the Discovery of Whereabouts (DDPA). “We are relieved,” he said.

The g1 spoke with the delegate Ellen Souto, responsible for the specialist, who confirmed the investigations and said that mother and daughter were taken to the DDPA to testify.

Security camera records the moment when a young man leaves a building in Copacabana.

The 16-year-old girl had left a note with only one sentence: “I went for a walk, I’ll be right back”.

On the same day, the girl’s relatives sought the police. Initially registered with the 12th DP (Copacabana), the case ended up being transferred to the Whereabouts Discovery Police Station (DDPA).

Sabrina’s parents had access to the surveillance circuit of the building where they live. In the images, it is possible to see the young woman leaving the property at 7:50 am on Tuesday.

She was carrying a backpack that was later found empty in her grandfather’s house in Realengo, West Side of the city. According to Mariana, her grandfather was not at home.

In the early afternoon of this Thursday (28), Sabrina’s mother told the g1 have received new information about the case. According to her, an app driver got in touch saying he had taken a girl very similar to Sabrina from Copacabana to Realengo.

According to her, the driver said that the race was requested by a boy named Pedro – the same name as Sabrina’s boyfriend.