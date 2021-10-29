20 addresses control 75% of total Shiba Inu in circulation

Throughout this week, even today in the early hours of the day, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been recording new historical highs to the point of leading its fanatical investors to believe in the possibility of an endless rally.

But there is an important fact that comes to light amidst the wave of euphoria and should keep passionate SHIB investors on their toes: according to information from Coincarp endorsed by Into the Block, both data monitoring platforms on cryptocurrencies, more than 75 % of the outstanding SHIB supply is currently in the hands of only 20 unique addresses.

Distribution of coins among Shiba Inu holders’ addresses. Source: Coincarp

By way of comparison, only 11% of Bitcoin (BTC) in circulation is currently under the control of large investors. Considering that there are a total of 845,722 addresses that currently have SHIBs, such a concentration gives these few whales a dangerous ascendancy over the price of the dog coin.

A large dump of currency in the market by one of these entities can cause massive losses to small investors. Not that this will necessarily happen, but it’s wise to be aware. In early October, when the bull movement was still in its infancy, a massive sell-off of some whales had a momentary negative impact on the SHIB price, causing a 40% devaluation in less than 24 hours.

SHIB x DOGE

Although it is not yet over, October will be an unforgettable month for currency investors, who have been fiercely fighting Dogecoin (DOGE) for the most beloved cryptomeme position on the market. In the last 30 days, the Shiba Inu has appreciated by 863%, from US$ 0.00000698 on September 28, before breaking its historical record price of US$ 0.00008616 earlier today, according to data from the CoinGecko.

Those who were minimally positioned in the asset may have made good gains, regardless of what happens from now on. As of this writing, according to data from Into the Block, 94% of Shiba Inu holders are in profit.

Ascension of the SHIB/USDT pair in the last 30 days

Over the past 30 days, the Shiba Inu’s market capitalization has jumped from $3.5 million to $37.2 million. From entering the Top 20 to overcoming Dogecoin, it was a matter of days. Even though at that moment the DOGE has regained the lead over the SHIB, indicating that the cryptomeme war has not yet won.

As of this writing, Shiba Inu is down 17.2% intraday, while Dogecoin is up, with a 28.3% appreciation in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.

