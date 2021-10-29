200,000 doses of vaccine arrived in the DF this Thursday

posted on 10/28/2021 5:39 PM



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

Vaccination against covid-19 continues in the Federal District. To maintain stocks and serve the population, the Ministry of Health sent another 200,000 doses to the capital this Thursday (10/28). The information was released by the Health Department during a press conference held this Thursday afternoon (28/10).

The folder did not specify which manufacturer the new doses are. However, the intention is to use them to promote the D-Day of vaccination in the DF serving the population over 12 years old who can be vaccinated.

So far, the DF has about 87.15% of the population aged 12 and over who received the first dose of the immunizing agent. With the second dose or the single dose, almost 63.21% of people completed the vaccination cycle.

Day D

With the arrival of new doses, the Department of Health is considering making D-Day for vaccination against covid-19. The date, still unconfirmed, will unite all groups eligible for the application of doses as people able to take the second dose, the booster dose for health professionals and the elderly, the first dose for young people aged 12 to 17 years, in addition of the additional dose for immunosuppressed.