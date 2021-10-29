25 Years of Lara Croft: Free PC Game and Franchise Arrival on Switch

Square Enix paid several tributes and announced news to celebrate the series

To celebrate the 25 years of Lara Croft, a Square Enix announced some news for fans of the series. You adverts were made through the official account in tomb Raider on twitter. Among them is the free offer in Rise of the Tomb Raider, released in 2015, for the users Prime Graming of Amazon. The game will be available for redemption from November 1st to November 14th.

Other important news is the arrival of two titles in the Nintendo Switch franchise. In a partnership between the studio Crystal Dynamics and the Feral Interactive, the games Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, 2010, and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, released in 2014, will arrive on Nintendo’s handheld in 2022. However, there is still no specified date for the release of both.

Tributes

O today’s day was also marked by several tributes made to the character. Among them, the Tomb Raider team collected the testimonial of several women who contributed over the 25 years of life to the construction of Lara Croft. THE date was chosen in reference to release of the first title in the series in October 1996.

Below you can check out the video prepared by the Tomb Raider team.



Like way to honor everyone who, in some way, brought the character to life, the Tomb Raider team will do two donations to relief groups. will be donated US $25,000 to International Rescue Committee and $20,000 for Women for Women International on name of Camilla Luddington, actress who played the character in recent series trilogy. Both organizations have grassroots work in Afghanistan..

Many game-related profiles at the Twitter paid their tributes and publicly congratulated Lara Croft. Between them, Final Fantasy, Insomniac Games, PowerWash Simulator and even the car manufacturer JEEP.



Guide and cookbook

And the news didn’t stop there. Yesterday, 27, it was Announced the official Tomb Raider series guide and cookbook. the book is inspired by Lara Croft’s global travels and presents more than 40 recipes and lots of travel tips for fans. In Brazil, the guide is available just through international purchase, via Amazon, for the price of BRL 246.43.

please note that some games in the series are available with discounts on Steam. To access the Tomb Raider page on Steam, Click here. To know more about Square Enix’s 25th anniversary celebration of Tomb Raider, go to the official blog.

Source: Polygon, Tomb Raider