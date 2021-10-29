3rd quarter results excite and shares soar 7.3%; analysts see cheap company

THE Log Commercial Properties (LOGG3), which operates in the logistics warehouse segment, released encouraging results, which show great potential in the sector, analysts point out.

The market seems to have understood this reality. The shares soared 7.26%, to R$ 25.13.

According to Gustavo Cambauva and Elvis Credendio, from BTG Pactual, the company reported solid figures, with a 2% increase in net revenues, to R$37 million, and an adjusted Ebitda of R$27 million.

“Log managed to maintain solid leasing activity, having leased 665,200m² during the first nine months, ending the third quarter with a vacancy rate of just 4.4% for its logistics properties”, they state.

They also point out that even with a more difficult scenario, Log is about to grow a lot due to the strong demand for properties (driven by e-commerce).

already the Now Investments highlights the operational side, with strong commercial activity (4.4% vacancy and two BTS projects signed with a foreign e-commerce player) and deliveries of around 82 thousand m² in the Northeast region.

O Harvest recalls that the company seems to position itself as the main player in the warehouse industry, with healthier operating indicators and robust financial results.

“In a nutshell, Log CP recorded another excellent quarter in terms of gross absorption, which represented 250,000 m² in the third quarter, with 67% of this volume being successfully signed due to the efforts of the company’s internal sales team”, argue the analysts Luiz Peçanha and Antonio Castrucci.

the team of Itaú BBA recalls that 85% of the projects delivered had been previously leased, underscoring the healthy demand for the company’s assets, despite the pressure on occupations.

“Thus, consolidated vacancies increased to 4.4%, while stabilized vacancies remained at very low levels”, they complete.

cheap action

In Safra’s view, Log has high return potential, which is mainly explained by its positioning in an under-penetrated market that has moderate competition.

Ágora, on the other hand, sees the company negotiating at 15x the Price for Funds of Operations (P/FFO), “which suggests an excessive discount in the pipeline of existing projects and attributes zero value to the company’s differentiated market positioning, which we hope allow us to continue adding a strong pipeline of projects in the future”.

O Bank of America adds that the company’s current assessment seems to disregard its high-growth and quality profile in an industry with solid foundations in Brazil and worldwide.

Recommendation

Broker Recommendation Target Price High Potential* Now Purchase BRL 38 65% BTG Purchase BRL 44 88% Harvest Purchase BRL 48 108% Bofa Purchase BRL 45 92% Itaú BBA Purchase BRL 36 54%

*closing of October 27th