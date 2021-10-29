4 Tricks to Gain Muscle Mass and Lose Fat Faster







Being fitness has long been no longer just an aesthetic necessity. It is nothing new for – almost – anyone that the practice of physical activities and good nutrition are essential for quality of life. Those who want to strengthen their health and prevent the onset of illnesses need to be active throughout the year. However, after months of confinement because of the pandemic – which is not over – people have become more sedentary.

On the other hand, the advance of vaccination in Brazil reduces the negative impacts of the pandemic and, little by little, puts life back on track. With gyms and parks running longer and the risk of contamination decreasing, people are increasingly motivated to change their habits. Betting on a fitness lifestyle, at this time, can also be important to reach 2022 with the body in shape.

Losing that extra fat and gaining a little muscle mass is the desire of almost everyone who starts the famous summer project. “Basically we need to be aware of three factors: having a good diet, eating the right amount of protein, sleeping at least 8 hours a day and stimulating muscle groups well”, explains Dr. Marcella Garcez, director and professor of the Association. Brazilian of Nutrilogy.

To help people start, or resume, their fitness lives, we unveil the four pillars to gain muscle and lose weight with health. Check out:

1 – Eat more protein

Muscle tissues are mostly made up of proteins. To build lean mass it’s critical to hit the proper levels of the nutrient. Not to mention that the more muscles in the body, the greater your caloric expenditure. “Studies show that for a gain focused on hypertrophy, we should ingest 1.5g to 2g of protein per kg of body weight. This means that, if you have 80kg, you should ingest between 120g and 160g of protein in the hypertrophy process. For example, a chicken fillet has an average of 30g of protein. You may need to supplement, but always consult a specialist. And don’t forget to include vegetable proteins in this account”, explains Dr. Garcez

2 – Train hard at the gym

It is useless to increase protein intake and not have the training stimulus. The recommendation is to use the maximum weight to perform eight to 12 movements per set. Remember to consult your academy teacher. “After the end of the exercise, there is also a need to ingest carbohydrates for the replacement of muscle and liver glycogen”, says the doctor.

3 – Give value to rest

It is during sleep that the body assimilates the physical and dietary stimuli of the day. Food serves as fuel for the body to regenerate muscle tissues that were used in training. And this process takes place when you are sleeping. “Sleeping for 8 hours a day is essential. In addition to helping to maintain lean mass and regenerate muscle fibers, our body needs this restorative rest to improve the immune response”, adds the expert.

4 – Treat supplementation as the icing on the cake

“The most important thing is to know that supplementation does not replace food, it serves precisely to complement a diet. They are preparations indicated to complement and adapt the diet to a nutrition that, perhaps, is lacking in some nutrient. main functions: improve training performance, increase muscle mass, decrease fat percentage and decrease fatigue”, concludes Dr. Garcez

Source: Dr. Marcella Garcez, nutrologist, Master in Health Sciences by the School of Medicine at PUCPR, Director of the Brazilian Association of Nutrology and Professor of the National Course of Nutrology at ABRAN.