5G auction: see which 15 companies will participate

This Wednesday (27) the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) received proposals from 15 companies interested in participating in the 5G auction. The event takes place on November 4, in Brasília, when the winners will be announced.

Among the participants are medium and large operators, as well as regional providers that have joined in consortia and investment funds. A notable absence is that of Oi, which sold its mobile telephony operation, a business still under analysis by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

In the auction, the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz frequency bands will be placed in dispute. They are distributed among national and regional lots, with the bidders having the right to explore them for up to 20 years, fulfilling a series of counterparts.

One of the advantages of 5G is the higher speed in data transmission.Source: Unsplash

The federal government’s expectation is that the debut of 5G in Brazil takes place by July 2022, starting in the capitals. Winners are expected to migrate the satellite signal to release the 3.5 GHz frequency and bring high-speed mobile internet to public elementary schools.

Auction Participants

According to Anatel, the companies that submitted proposals to participate in the 5G auction in Brazil are:

Algar Telecom SA Brasil Digital Telecommunications LTDA Brisanet Serviços de Telecomunicações SA Claro SA Cloud2U Industry and Commerce of Electronic Equipment LTDA 5G South Consortium Fly Link Ltd Mega Net Internet Provider and Comercio de Informática LTDA NEKO Entertainment and Education Communications Services LTDA NK 108 Empreendimentos e Participações SA Sercomtel Telecomunicações SA Telefonica Brasil SA TIM SA VDF Information Technology LTDA Winity II Telecom LTDA

After the submission of the proposals, the regulatory agency will evaluate the documentation and guarantees sent by the competitors. The opening and analysis of the submitted proposals will take place on the auction day.