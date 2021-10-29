6 Facebook Controversies and Scandals Before Changing Name to Meta | Technology

This Thursday (10/28), Facebook Inc. announced that the name of the company that brings together Instagram, WhatsApp, in addition to the most famous social network, will change its name to Meta. The presentation of the new brand was made by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and alludes to the metaverse, which is designed as the future of the internet.

For comparison, this new digital universe would be for virtual reality what modern smartphones represented for the “brick” cell phones of the 1980s. This is because, instead of being restricted to the computer, the metaverse would allow the user to enter a wider virtual universe, connected to all kinds of digital environments.

Meta will act as controller of all products already known, which will preserve their names.

This is another important chapter in the worldwide rise of Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook since its inception in 2004 as a network for Harvard University students. This entire trajectory of the company and its owner has been permeated with controversies, scandals and ethical questions.

What is the metaverse?

See below 6 moments of controversy until the arrival of the new and important phase of the company:

In November 2007, with Facebook’s commercial operation still in its infancy, Zuckerberg launched the Beacon tool, which connected the platform with other companies. When the user made a purchase at one of these companies, this information was published, via Beacon, in their feed – in a combination of sharing personal activity with advertising.

With a detail: users had not authorized such publication, whose cancellation required a complicated “opt-out” action for the user to disconnect the Beacon from his profile.

In just a few weeks, the service became a reason for a lawsuit against the company, and Facebook created the options of shutdown in addition to making the service “opt-in” – that is, the Beacon would only be activated if the user requested it.

In 2008, attending a technology conference, Zuckerberg said, “You didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you: Beacon was a big mistake for us in a lot of ways.”

In September 2009, less than two years after its creation, the tool was closed, as part of the agreement made in court.

Facebook, as would happen with other digital platforms, became a tool in the propagation of the so-called “fake news” – lying information deliberately disclosed to create false narratives and distort reality. But the size of the social network has amplified the scale of the problem.

Several studies have shown that social media encourages more people to consume fake news and indicated that Facebook has a preponderant role in the phenomenon, which gained wide prominence during the election in the United States that culminated in Donald Trump’s victory in 2016.

The main conspiracy circulating at the time was the so-called Pizzagate, a false accusation that the Democratic candidate and rival of Trump, Hillary Clinton, would run a pedophilia chain based in a pizza restaurant in Washington.

It started with a rumor that sex slaves were being held in a pizzeria mentioned in an exchange of e-mails by Democrat officials – and ended days before her speech, when a man entered the establishment with a rifle. No one was hurt, and the man was arrested.

After the American election, the fake news phenomenon began to be widely analyzed. And only two years later the way conspiracies were distributed on Facebook was understood from the Cambridge Analytica scandal (see below).

The issue spread to other countries, including Brazil. An October 2018 BBC News Brasil report showed how Brazilian voters were placed in WhatsApp groups (which is owned by Facebook) without their consent after their phones were collected in some way – from commercial lists or from within the Facebook.

Facebook and WhatsApp have promised, on several occasions, to close the loopholes in their systems that allowed for the invasion of undue privacy and abuse by political groups. Specific measures were taken in the United States, Myanmar and Brazil, while platform changes – such as a lower limit of people to whom a message could be passed on WhatsApp – were implemented.

Facebook took a heavy toll in 2018 with the revelation that the information of more than 50 million people was used without their consent by the American company Cambridge Analytica to make political propaganda.

The company would have had access to the volume of data by launching a psychological testing app on the social network. Those Facebook users who took part in the test ended up providing Cambridge Analytica with not only their information, but the data regarding their profile friends. The app also collected information from friends on the social network of people who took the test. In other words, if a person answered the quiz, they would be giving private information not only from their profile, but from all their friends.

The test assessed five personality traits:

Open to experiences: Are you open to new adventures?

Responsibility: How careful are you?

Extroversion: Fancy a party?

Pleasantness: How much compassion do you feel for others?

Irritability: Do you worry or get upset often?

Together, these traits divided people into different types. Likes, photos, shares and messages gave Facebook and the consultancy insight into user profiles.

This information was used to create a system that allowed for predicting and influencing voter choices in the US election that resulted in Donald Trump’s victory and the Brexit vote (the UK’s exit from the European Union).

The complaint, made by The New York Times and The Guardian newspapers, raised doubts about the company’s transparency and commitment to the protection of users’ data.

Facebook’s role in acts that resulted in genocide

Human rights researchers at the United Nations (UN) concluded that hate speech on Facebook played a key role in fueling violence in Myanmar against the Muslim minority Rohingya. The company admitted that it could not prevent its platform from being used to “incite violence”. There was also the circulation of fake news involving Rohingya.

“Facebook was complicit in a genocide. There were already signs and strong calls for Facebook to deal with inciting violence on the platform, but its inaction really contributed to fueling violence in Myanmar,” said Rin Fujimatsu of the e-research group Progressive Voice defense.

More than 1 million minority people have fled the violence in Myanmar, with tens of thousands dead and missing.

Since then, the platform has taken steps to actively remove hate speech and ban military officers.

In 2019, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) levied a record $5 billion fine to close a major investigation into Facebook’s serial failures to protect users’ privacy.

The fine was the largest for a company for breaching consumer privacy and one of the largest penalties ever imposed by the US government for any breach. The amount, however, is equivalent to just a third of what the company earned in the first three months of this year.

In December 2020, the FTC and attorneys from 45 US states also filed a lawsuit against Facebook, which is still ongoing, calling for the company’s dismemberment, among other measures.

For the plaintiffs, Facebook grew in the market with a strategy of “buy or kill” rivals, hurting competitors and users — who, along the way, would have lost control of their data in favor of the company’s advertising revenue. Along the way, the company acquired Instagram and WhatsApp.

The company argued in a note that the lawsuit “ignores the reality of the dynamic and intensely competitive high-tech industry in which Facebook operates.”

Leaked documents and blackout

On October 5, former Facebook employee Frances Haugen appeared before the US Senate to testify about her allegations against the company, which included leaked internal documents published by the press.

Hours earlier, Mark Zuckerberg had to speak out on another front for the company in the same week: in a post, he apologized for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp having been down for about six hours the day before (4 /10) in much of the world.

The company clarified that there was a problem with the connection between its data centers and the internet, and said it was working to make its infrastructure “more resilient”. Potentially billions of people find themselves without the social networking tools they depend on to stay in touch with friends, family and customers.

Haugen’s complaints, on the other hand, said that the company prioritizes “growth over safety” — whether in protecting democratic principles or caring for the mental health of teenagers.

She also criticized Zuckerberg for having ample power, in a setting where “no one holds Mark to responsibilities other than himself”; and called for greater regulation of networks by Congress.

“We need to act now,” asked the former employee.

