6 simple practices to improve your health

THE food is one of the pillars of health, therefore, regardless of whether you want to lose weight or not, it is essential to maintain a diet balanced. On social networks, this type of subject is commonly discussed by some content creators, and the amount of information tends to confuse what is really beneficial and essential. To help you with this, we have separated below six simple and daily practices that provide well-being and improvements in health; Look. The information is from "Women's Health" magazine.











Have breakfast

You’ve probably heard that the breakfast is the main meal. Starting the day with it is essential to keep satiety over the next few hours.

Research shows that people who eat breakfast tend to eat an average of 400 calories less than those who skip this meal. Also, eating in the morning helps you feel refreshed and keep you in a good mood throughout the morning.

There is no need to exaggerate the quantity or even the variety. Nutritionists recommend opting for foods such as oats, Greek yogurt, eggs and fruits.

eat protein

Protein should be present in all your meals. This way, it will help you maintain satiety, a healthy weight and reduce muscle loss.

Although important, it is not necessary to exaggerate the amount. It is recommended to consume a portion the size of the palm of the hand at each meal, a basic amount to meet the body’s needs.

Healthy snacks

Throughout the day, when you feel like eating something, put aside the snacks. Opt for healthy snacks — you can eat natural snacks, healthy snacks like nuts and fruits, yogurt, cheese or simply a hard-boiled egg. In addition to satiating hunger, these are great options for maintaining energy levels.

Carbohydrates for breakfast and lunch

Unless your doctor tells you to, it is not necessary to cut back on carbohydrates. This substance is a source of energy and plays an important role in healthy eating.

The best time to enjoy carbohydrates is at breakfast and lunch, as the body is most receptive to insulin earlier in the day.

Dinner without exaggeration

To maintain your healthy weight and well-being, dinner should always be your smallest meal. Excessive consumption can also affect the quality of your sleep and, consequently, make you more prone to stress the next day.

portion sizes

Keeping portions healthy is a simple and possible tip. The guideline is to make dishes based on the following measures: a handful of protein, three handfuls of vegetables and legumes, a handful of good quality complex carbohydrate and good fat.

Even with the tips above, the best option is to consult a nutritionist, who can make your food planning based on your needs and goals.