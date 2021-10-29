7 shares to have a chance of winning up to 5% today, according to BTG and Ágora

This Thursday (28) starts with mixed signals coming from the main stock exchanges in the world. In Asia, today was a day of widespread downfall. In Europe, the sessions alternate high and low.

This way, the market will digest the 1.5 percentage point high in the Selic, determined by the Copom last night. More than the decision itself, investors are already beginning to review the scenario for interest rates until the end of the year and beyond, given the signal from the Central Bank that a new increase, of the same magnitude, is to come.

The market’s caution is expressed by the Ibovespa, which opened the trading session practically from zero to zero. At 10:30 am, the index operated at a slight increase of 0.02% and scored 106,385 points.

But, if you need or want to trade your portfolio this Thursday, it is worth checking the recommendations of graphic analysts, whose methodology seeks to identify very short-term trends. THE Now Investments it’s the BTG Pactual (BPAC11) have already released their tips.

As always, remember that every investment involves risk and therefore there is no guarantee of a return. Therefore, respect the indicated stops – points where losses become intolerable and it is better to reset positions.

Also follow the investment methodology recommended by analysts.

BTG Pactual Companies Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) potential gain 2nd Target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) Multiplan MULT3 18.34 18.71 2.02% 18.9 3.05% 18.01 streak drugasil RADL3 23.16 23.49 1.42% 23.84 2.94% 22.85 Cemig CMIG4 13.72 13.97 1,825 14.14 3.06% 13.47

Now Companies Code Entry (BRL) 1st Target (BRL) potential gain 2nd Target (BRL) potential gain Stop (BRL) São Paulo Transmission TRPL4 24.54 24.84 1.22% 25.78 5.05% 23.75 Cyrela CYRE3 15.24 15.46 1.44% NI NI 15.12 engie EGIE3 39.56 40.12 1.42% NI NI 39.26 Eztec EZTC3 19.61 19.89 1.43% NI NI 19.47

BTG Methodology: An asset with a suggested buy that has the opening above the entry point should be discarded, as well as an asset with a suggested sell that has the opening of the day below the entry point. Upon reaching the partial, the operation must be reduced by 50% and the stop adjusted to the entry point. The stop should only be considered after opening a position. The quotation during the trading session at this point (stop suggested), without the transaction being open, does not invalidate it.

Agora Methodology: operations awaiting entry point, valid for today only. Stop loss value valid only after the trade has been entered. Returns are gross, free of brokerage and fees. If the asset opens with a gap, reaching the target before the entry price, the trade is cancelled.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.