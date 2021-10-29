A child waiting for surgery dies on her mother’s lap in Minas Gerais

Little Isaac was just 1 year and 3 months old. He died in the building where he lived with his family (photo: Toninho Cury/Disclosure)

A tragedy struck a family in Patos de Minas, in Alto Paranaba, this Thursday morning (10/28). A boy aged just one year and three months died of respiratory failure in Bairro Alto da Serra. He was sick overnight and may have been the victim of adenoid-related complications.

A police officer from the Military Police was patrolling Avenida Wilson Gomes Coelho when people approached her. The military found little Isaac on his mother’s lap, no longer breathing. Immediately, the police began resuscitation maneuvers, but they were unable to recover the child’s vital signs. A SAMU team attested to the death.

Isaac suffered from respiratory failure. The suspicion that the death is related to an adenoid diagnosis. On Wednesday (27) she took her son to see me, being medicated and released. Because of the adenoid, he had difficulty breathing and was waiting to undergo surgery.

In conversation with military police, the told me that the boy felt sick during the night, including fever. Around 8:00 am, he fell asleep and my mother, having stayed awake all night, decided to rest. When he woke up, around 10 am, he realized that his son was already unconscious.

The technical expertise of the Civil Police proceeded with forensic work on the spot. One of the PMs who attended the incident, Sergeant Alex, characterized the fact as a fatality and wished the family to overcome the tragedy.

The population of Patos de Minas, especially from Bairro Alto da Serra, lamented the loss of their child. “When a mother loses a child, we all lose a little too. May God comfort this mother’s heart” commented a netizen.

“There are no words to console such a loss, but I pray to God for you, mother, my feelings” wrote another city.





What adenoid?

Popularly known as “spongy meat”, the adenoid is a physiological structure, made up of lymphoid tissue (defense tissue), which is located behind the nasal cavities and above the palate (the roof of the mouth) – a region called the nasopharynx.