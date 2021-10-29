A legal crisis could be on its way for Facebook – Link

Facebook Papers May Trigger Investigations with Regulators

In recent weeks, Facebook shares have fallen by approximately 5%, cutting billions from its market cap. Lawmakers have introduced laws that could weaken the company’s legal protections. And shareholders have filed a resolution to dilute the power of its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

All of this in response to the thousands of pages of internal research and testimonials revealed by Frances Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook. She said the documents show that the company placed profit above user safety. Many of the documents, called “Facebook Papers”, were shared with a consortium of press vehicles from which the New York Times is part.

Now, one of the most pressing questions is whether the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – the federal agency to which Frances sent the documents – will significantly add to the company’s problems.

At least nine complaints were filed with the SEC, which oversees public companies like Facebook, using a selection of internal documents to argue that the company misled investors by giving them a more optimistic picture of the social network than the realities they were aware of. The SEC can impose hefty fines for making investors believe something that wasn’t true and impose restrictions on corporate leaders.

A regulatory agency case is likely far from guaranteed, several legal experts said. The charges in the allegations do not appear to be as clear-cut as many other well-defined accounting and fraud cases carried out by the agency, they said.

The SEC declined to say whether it had opened an investigation. Even such a step could be problematic for Facebook, leading to testimonials from top executives and forcing the company to share private communications and other company documents.

But to win a lawsuit that accuses the company of deceiving investors, regulators would have to prove that executives intended to hide or lie about the problems. They would also have to prove that information revealed by Frances, or discovered in an investigation, could have changed shareholders’ trading or voting decisions if they had been shared.

It would be even more difficult to hold senior executives individually accountable. Regulators would have to demonstrate that Zuckerberg or other executives had explicit knowledge that Facebook was hiding or lying about information that could influence investors.

“The claim that Facebook prioritizes profits is unconvincing, because that’s what companies do,” said Howard Fischer, a former SEC lawyer. “It’s very likely that there will be an investigation because it’s a well-known company, but it’s hard to see a clear case.”

Facebook has rejected allegations made publicly by Frances, who spoke to the British Parliament on Monday, 25. Zuckerberg and other executives have tried to belittle her, saying she was no expert on the issues she publicly referred to. They say there are millions of documents that could contradict those she revealed.

“We make extensive disclosures in our SEC files about the challenges we face, including user engagement, estimating duplicate and false accounts, and how we keep our platform safe from those who want to use it to harm others,” said Andy Stone, door the company’s voice, in a statement. “All these issues are known and widely debated in the sector, among researchers and in the press. We are confident that our disclosures provide investors with the information they need to make informed decisions.”

Frances’ lawyers have turned to the SEC over the agency’s protection of whistleblowers, a program created after the 2008 financial crisis to motivate people inside the financial sector to expose wrongdoing. But Frances said in an interview that she also made the decision because she believed the agency had the best way to control Facebook, she said.

“I filed the SEC indictment because Facebook lied to regulators and their investors,” Frances said.

The strategy of the lawyers, who work for Whistleblower Aid, a non-profit legal organization, was to focus on whether Zuckerberg and other executives misrepresented the company to shareholders, journalists and lawmakers in public statements. In 2019, the SEC reached a $100 million settlement with Facebook over accusations that the company kept investors in the dark about a data privacy breach.

Fischer, the former SEC attorney, said the most potential case he saw among the allegations by Frances’ lawyers was the charge that the firm had exaggerated its strength. The former Facebook employee’s lawyers drew attention to documents that show the company’s fear of losing younger users and a concern among executives over duplicate accounts created by the same users.

Advertisers rely on user numbers to get a measure of Facebook’s reach with consumers. A study of the social network found that there were more young adult American accounts than people in this age group in real life. And this year, the company found that among the 5,000 new accounts, 32% to 56% were created by users who had previously had profiles.

But Frances’ lawyers compared public statements by Zuckerberg and other executives with internal communications at the company to argue that directors were also not candid with investors on other issues.

Lawyers cite Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony in March when he denied the social media’s role in promoting extremist groups and disseminating false information. He told Congress that the company took steps to take down pages that spread inaccurate information and remove more than 90 percent of all hate speech it identified.

“We did our part to ensure the integrity of the election,” Zuckerberg testified. “Now some people say the problem is that social media is polarizing us. But that’s not at all clear from the evidence or research.”

Lawyers point out that internal documents show that Facebook took action against 3% to 5% of posts with hate speech and less than 1% of those that promoted or incited violence. In one experiment, social network researchers found that their algorithms directed people interested in conservative topics to content with radical or polarizing ideas.

“Not only did we fail to do something about the misinformation about the elections in the comments, but we also amplify it and give it broader publicity,” one official wrote in a November study.

The company also declined to disclose information about the harm that Instagram, the app it also owns, does to teenagers, Frances’ lawyers say. One in three teenagers interviewed by the company, for example, said using Instagram had worsened their body image.

Internal studies showing that Facebook was aware of the harm it was doing to children and its role in encouraging violence and health misinformation worry investors like Julie Goodridge, portfolio manager at NorthStar Asset Management. She, along with the New York State Comptroller’s Office and other investment funds, filed a motion to the next shareholders’ meeting, calling for the removal of Zuckerberg’s power as majority voting shareholder.

“We are very concerned about misconduct and this is the kind of thing we believe will harm the company in the long run,” said Julie.

Gary Gensler, who took over as chairman of the SEC in April, said the agency needs to step up scrutiny when companies fail to properly disclose information that could influence investors. In its first few months in office, the agency appears to be broadening its scope to address corporate decisions that have broader social, environmental and labor impacts — the kinds of decisions that are a priority for some investors. The SEC recently opened an investigation into allegations that Activision Blizzard, the game company, did not disclose allegations of sexual harassment to investors.

“Traditionally, securities fraud laws were about preventing false or misleading statements on balance sheets – that would be the usual case,” said Kevin S. Haeberle, professor at the William & Mary School of Law. “Currently there is a political focus and a movement to use securities law more broadly.”

Facebook must fight any action taken by the SEC. The firm has brought together an army of litigants from leading multinational law firms in Washington, including experts in capital markets, antitrust, consumer protection and civil rights. The social network has years of experience fighting litigation by regulators, including the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general. With a market value of close to $1 trillion, Facebook was able to digest regulatory penalties without too many scars, including a $100 million deal with the SEC for failing to disclose data privacy risks and a record deal for $5 billion with the FTC, both in 2019.

The responsibility will now rest with SEC regulators to take the documents provided by Frances and show evident violations of corporate governance laws. Without evidence of intent and recklessness, Facebook will have reason to file a case, said Donald Langevoort, an expert in capital market law at the Georgetown University Law School.

“The hard part is proving whether they actually misrepresented the information or just interpreted it as opinion or exaggeration,” he said.

Mike Isaac, Sheera Frenkel, Ryan Mac and Davey Alba also contributed reporting. /TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA