A man who escaped from prison 29 years ago in Australia surrenders after being unemployed in the pandemic | World

A 64-year-old fugitive who surrendered to Australian police because the lockdown in Sydney left him jobless and homeless was sentenced this Thursday (28) to two more months behind bars for escaping from prison nearly 30 years ago.

Darko Desic has been in custody since mid-September, when he entered a police station in the seaside suburb of Dee Why and confessed to escaping from Grafton Prison, 400 miles north, in 1992.

He pleaded guilty to escaping legal custody and was returned to prison to serve the remaining 14 months of a 33-month sentence for growing marijuana.

In Sydney’s Central Local Court on Thursday, Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson said she had no choice but to impose a prison sentence for escape.

She added two months to his sentence. He could have been sentenced to up to 10 years.

She accepted the allegation that Desic had escaped because of “real fears” that he would be deported at the end of his sentence to his homeland, then known as Yugoslavia. He feared he would have to serve in the armed forces during the 1991-1995 wars that led to the country’s collapse.

Out of court, defense attorney Paul McGirr told reporters that Desic had recently received a letter from the Australian Border Force informing him that he would be deported once released from prison.

“Keep in mind that he no longer has Yugoslavia as a country to come back to,” McGirr said. “I hope someone with a little common sense looks into this.”

It is not clear which country Desic may be deported to. He is not an Australian citizen.

To escape from prison, Desic, then 35, used a hacksaw blade to cut through the bars of the cell’s windows. He found pliers in a shed inside the prison compound and cut a perimeter fence.

He then spent three decades in Sydney’s fashionable northern coastal suburbs, near where he surrendered to the police.

Desic no longer committed crimes, but lived under the constant burden of not knowing when he could be arrested, McGirr said.

His local community, where he had worked as a manual worker, came to “love and respect him,” the lawyer said.

An outbreak of the delta variant of the coronavirus blocked Sydney from June 26 through October 11, eliminating Desic’s source of income and causing him to sleep in the sand dunes.

A public fundraiser raised A$30,000 (just over R$127,000) to cover his court costs and housing needs since his arrest, McGirr said.

The judge said the decades that have passed since his last conviction have shown he has changed. “He clearly made an important impact on the community,” said Atkinson.