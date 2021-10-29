‘A Praça é Nossa’ team and Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega apologize after joke with Praia Grande

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and the entire “The square is ours“, from SBT, apologized to the residents of Praia Grande after a joke made by the character of Mhel Marrer. The program was shown on October 21, and generated revolt on the internet for the lack of respect for the city on the coast of São Paulo. at the time, the comedian said that “everyone in the city is ugly”, that she “caught ringworm” and the sea has no waves because there is a lot of garbage.

The SBT issued a note recanting what happened. “Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega and the entire A Praça é Nossa program team hereby express the most sincere apologies to merchants, businessmen, tourists and the entire population of Praia Grande, of which we have our deep appreciation and consideration , for the repercussion of the jokes made in the frame of the actress and comedian Mhel Marrer, on October 21st”, he says.

“In a retraction that will air on the program this Thursday, October 28th, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, on behalf of all the humor professionals that make up the A Praça é Nossa family, apologize sincerely to those who, somehow they were uncomfortable with the humorous picture.’ Remembering the intention to entertain and amuse the people who attend the program, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega adds that ‘if there was any excess that eventually bothered some viewers, it is our deep solidarity’”, he continued.

“Reitering the humorist’s words, the SBT also clarifies that all measures are being taken and that the idea was never to harm, offend or cause indignation in any citizen of Praia Grande. We are aware of all the advances and improvements that have been made in recent decades and that continue to be made today, as well as how much this fills with pride and restores the self-esteem of the inhabitants of Praia Grande”, the document concludes. Mhel had already apologized shortly after the show aired.

