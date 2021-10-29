A whopping $3.2 billion in Bitcoin options on Friday could trigger another bull run

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading in a downward channel pattern since its $67,000 high on October 20, which was just one day after ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) debut on Nasdaq.

However, bulls have a sufficient number of incentives to peg the Bitcoin price above $60,000 on Oct. 29, when the $3.2 billion monthly options expire.

Investors are currently showing mixed feelings about the exchange-traded fund’s approval, even though it reached $1 billion in assets under management in 48 hours. Either market expectations for these funds were insanely high, or the 42% gain in October through October 19 was previously evaluated for the event.

Regulatory uncertainty in the United States is also a decisive factor preventing the entry of some large institutional investors into the sector. In an Oct. 26 hearing at the US Senate Committee, Rostin Behnam, acting chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), likened the government agency’s oversight of the digital asset space to a tired police officer on duty.

Behnam added:

“The market transactions that are taking place now are a big part of the risk that digital assets pose.”

The bulls are about to make a potential profit of $715 million

Typically, these observations would have little or no impact on a bull market, raising the question of whether the 13% correction since the all-time high of October 20 marks the end of a positive cycle.

The October 29 monthly maturity will be a test of strength for bears, because any price above $58,000 means a profit of $385 million or more for bulls.

At first glance, $1.94 billion buys dominate monthly maturities by 56 percent compared to $1.24 billion sells.

However, the 1.56 buy-sell ratio is misleading because the bears were taken by surprise and will have most of their puts eliminated if the Bitcoin price stays above $58,000 at 8:00 UTC on October 29 .

Owning a put option, which is the right to sell Bitcoin for $55,000, is useless if the BTC price is trading above that level.

The bulls are comfortable ​​over $58,000

Sixty-eight percent of the put options, which denotes the right to sell Bitcoin at a pre-set price, were placed at $58,000 or less.

Below are the four most likely scenarios that consider current price levels. In addition, the data shows how many contracts will be available on October 20th for both bulls (call) and bears (put) instruments.

Between $52,000 and $55,000: 6,500 calls against 6,530 put options. The net result is balanced between bulls and bears.

Between $55,000 and $58,000: 9,510 calls vs. 4,610 put options. The net result favors the bulls by US$270 million.

Between US$58,000 and US$60,000: 9,900 calls against 3,490 put options. Net income continues to favor bulls at $385 million.

Above US$60,000: 13,870 calls against 1,970 put options. The net result will benefit the bulls by US$715 million.

As shown above, the imbalance that favors either side represents the theoretical potential payoff on expiration.

This rough estimate considers call (buy) options used in bull strategies and put options (sell) exclusively in bear neutral trades. However, a trader could have sold a put option, effectively gaining positive Bitcoin exposure above a specific price. Unfortunately, there is no easy way to estimate this effect.

Can bears set Bitcoin below $55,000?

Bears need a 6% correction from the current price of $58,500 to avoid a $270 million loss. While it may not seem like much at first, traders should also take into account the upward momentum brought about by ETF approval.

With less than 36 hours before the Oct. 29 expiration, bulls are likely to secure a win keeping Bitcoin above $59,000. As for bears, the path to less than $55,000 seems a long way off, but it could be worth it.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely from the author and do not necessarily reflect Cointelegraph’s views. Every investment and trading movement involves risk. You must conduct your own research when making a decision.

