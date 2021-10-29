accused of racial slur, businesswoman slaps black singer

Images recorded by cameras from the internal circuit of Vasto restaurant, in Asa Sul, captured the moment when businesswoman Valkiria Tavares de Moraes Cardoso, 59, slapped singer Andresa Sousa Alves on the arm (featured photo), 34, while the artist performed at the venue. As stated in the Na Mira column, from the metropolises, the woman was indicted for racial injury and de facto routes.

See the moment when the businesswoman slaps the singer twice:

According to witnesses heard by the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF), the slaps occurred at a time when Valkiria reportedly said: “This black woman doesn’t know how to sing”. The case took place on the night of the 19th. The inquiry, conducted by the 1st Police Precinct (Asa Sul), was sent to the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT). If the complaint is offered and accepted by the Judiciary, the businesswoman will respond criminally.

The column had access to the videos recorded by security cameras installed inside the restaurant. The images show the woman drinking and pointing her finger at the singer. Exalted, Valkiria approaches the stage and claps for Andresa. Witnesses guarantee that the act was a way of making fun of the artist.

the case

Also according to witnesses heard by the PCDF, three women approached the stage, including the businesswoman, to ask for a song. After Andresa sang the requested song, Valkiria would have started the insults, claiming that the professional could not sing.

According to the police report, to avoid conflicts, the artist said that she would learn the song correctly in another opportunity. The client, however, slapped Andresa twice on the arm, who continued to listen to the provocations.

At one point, according to the testimonies, the author would have shouted in the restaurant: “This black woman doesn’t know how to sing; you’re going to learn to sing, black woman”.

The other side

This Thursday (10/28), the metropolises contacted Valkiria. She said that she would only rule on the case again in court, as part of the process. The defendant’s lawyer was also contacted by the reporter, who re-sent a note, taking a stand on the matter. They deny that the businesswoman has committed any act of racism and intolerance.

“We vehemently repudiate any act of racism and intolerance. I admit that I acted inappropriately and unpleasantly at that time. However, I never practiced any kind of racist offense towards the singer Andresa. We trust the Justice and the work of the Federal District police and we are sure that all the facts will be properly clarified”, says the text.

See images of the singer, after the tapas:

what does the vast

By way of note, Vasto Restaurante regretted the episode. Read in full:

“In response to the sad episode that took place on 10/19, Vasto Restaurante is obviously vehemently against any act and/or speech that endorses the crime of racial injury. At the time of the occurrence, and during the following day, we provided all possible support to the victim. We are also at the disposal of the authorities and the parties involved to provide the necessary clarifications. We issue this note in the certainty that this type of conduct must be repressed whenever witnessed”.