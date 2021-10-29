Actress who had a face corroded by cocaine use appears transformed

posted on 10/28/2021 5:58 PM



(credit: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

Danniella Westbrook, 47-year-old British actress, surprised followers this Wednesday (27/10), by sharing a click next to a friend on social media with a face virtually unrecognizable.

The artist revealed in May this year that she had undergone one of four surgeries to reconstruct her face, which she said was being corroded by excessive cocaine use for more than 20 years.

At the time, the actress claimed that a reconstruction of the jaw, whose bone had been eroding for three years, was necessary.

Danniella also revealed that her cheekbones and gums were decomposing from drug use and an unsuccessful surgery in 2015 which left her with osteoporosis.

The actress’s battle against drugs is known by the public, and began when she was still in her teens, at 14 years old.

In 2000, Westbrook admitted that she had already spent 100,000 pounds on cocaine, and she was famous for having her nose rebuilt after she lost her septum due to excessive cocaine use in 2002 .

In addition to plastic surgery, Danniella is still doing botox sessions and face fillings to improve the facial result.

The most recent click of the former star of the series EastEnders, one of the longest running on British TV, shows her wearing a brown coat and a matching beret enjoying a night out in the city of Liverpool, England, in London, with her friend Ryan Mira.

In the caption of the post, she wrote: “What a beautiful night. A long time ago [queria] have lots of laughs with friendship and old-fashioned fun. Ryan as always made memories”.

