Actress whose face was corroded by cocaine appears unrecognizable; see before and after

The English actress Danniella Westbrook, 47 years old, shocked the internet by appearing on her Instagram this Wednesday (27/10), with a face very different from what fans were used to. In May, the actress revealed that she was undergoing combos of cosmetic procedures to repair damage to her face caused by cocaine abuse. In addition to plastic surgeries, Danniella still undergoes botox and face filling sessions, which made the actress very different. See the before and the after:

Understand – English actress Danniella Westbrook, in May, announced that she had undergone the first of four surgeries to reconstruct her face. She is famous for playing the character Sam Mitchell in the soap opera EastEnders from 1990–1993, 1995–1996, 1999–2000, 2009–2010 and in 2016, when she left the attraction. Danniella has already publicly revealed her struggle with cocaine abuse, which literally gnawed at her face. She even needed to rebuild her nose after losing the septum, but this time, a new wave of non-invasive procedures promises to reshape her face even more.

“Stage one of the four-part journey to reconstructive surgery on my face and finally stop being a target of haters. I’m really happy with what the clinic did today to prepare me for step two,” posted Danniella, who still used hashtags like “non-invasive” and “so happy”.