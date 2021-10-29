Afghan families sell their daughters so they don’t starve

By Karol Maia on Oct 27, 2021 at 7:11 | Updated October 27, 2021 at 7:11 am

World – Fahima hasn’t stopped crying since her husband said they should sell their two daughters, aged six and one and a half, so that the family doesn’t starve to death in Afghanistan.

Farishteh, the oldest, sold for about $3,300; Shokriya, the youngest, for US$ 2,800 (about R$ 18.7 thousand and R$ 15.7 thousand, at the current price).

The family was displaced by drought in the west of the country and now live in a mud house covered with tarpaulin in the Shamal Darya IDP camp in Qala-i-Naw, Badghis province.

Farishteh and Shokriya smile at the France Presse news agency report, their face full of mud and beside their mother, unaware that they were given in exchange for money to the families of their future husbands, also minors.

Once the full amount is paid — which could take years — the two girls will have to say goodbye to their parents and the IDP camp where they found refuge.

Thousands of families displaced to the region — one of the poorest in the country, which is one of the poorest in the world — also live this tragic story (and also moved away from the drought).

France Presse journalists identified at least 15 families living in refugee camps and villages and sold their daughters for amounts ranging from $550 to $4,000 to survive.

Child marriage has been going on for centuries in Afghanistan, but war, drought and poverty have led many families to resort to agreements earlier and earlier in girls’ lives.

According to a 2018 UNICEF (UN Children’s Fund) report, 42% of Afghan families have a daughter who marries before the age of 18. The main motivation is economic, because marriage is often seen as a means of ensuring a family’s survival.

The practice is widespread in IDP camps. Those responsible for the camps and villages have counted dozens of cases since the 2018 drought — a number that only increased with that of 2021.

To pay off the debt, the family sold three-year-old Zakereh, and she is going to marry Zabiullah, the son of the four-year-old grocer. The girl suspects nothing, and her future husband’s father decided to wait until she was old enough to take her away.

“I’m not happy I did this, but we don’t have anything to eat or drink,” despairs Sabehreh. “If this continues, we will have to sell our three-month-old daughter.”

“A lot of people are selling their daughters,” says another neighbor, Gul Bibi, who gave his daughter Asho, less than 10, to a 23-year-old man to whom his family owed a debt.

Asho still lives with her family, and Bibi fears the buyer will return from Iran to take her off his lap. “We know this is not right, but we have no other option.”

At another camp in Qala-i-Naw, Mohammad Assan wipes tears as he shows off photos of his daughters Siana, age nine, and Edi Gul, age six, who left with their respective young husbands.

“We never saw them again. We didn’t want to do that, but we had to feed the other children,” says Assan. “My daughters are certainly better there with food.”

Assan tries to console himself and convince himself of what he’s talking about before showing the pieces of bread that neighbors share with their family — their only meal of the day.

He also has to pay for his sick wife’s care and remains in debt. A few days ago, he started looking for a buyer for his four-year-old daughter.

The practice is an endless ordeal for mothers: the decision to sell their daughter, waiting until her departure—which often lasts for years—and then separation.

Rabia, a 43-year-old widow also displaced by drought, is doing her best to postpone the dreadful deadline. Her 12-year-old daughter Habibeh was sold for $550 (less than R$3.1 thousand) and should have left a month ago, but she begged her future husband’s family to wait another year.

Rabia says she would buy her daughter back if she had something to eat and drink. “My heart is broken”, says the mother, “but I had to save my children”.

She and her three children have little to live in the Zaimat IDP camp. The 11-year-old son works in a bakery for half a dollar a day, and the 9-year-old collects garbage for 30 cents.

The legal minimum age for girls to marry was 16 under the previous government — before the Taliban returned to power in August. Now, the extremist group has increasingly restricted the right that women have earned over the past two decades.

Malawi Abdul Sattar, acting governor of Badghis province, tells France Presse that such marriages “are not an imposed norm” by the Taliban. “They are due to economic problems”.