After 18 years, Bolsa Família makes its last payment this Friday | Economy

This Friday (29), more than 1 million Brazilians will withdraw their share of Bolsa Família, as they do every month. And it’s over.

After 18 years, the income transfer program, which has already been considered a model in the world, pays its last beneficiaries before leaving the scene, extinguished by Provisional Measure 1.061, which created Auxílio Brasil.

Officially, Bolsa Família only ends next week, when the law that created it will be revoked. And it can still come back – if Congress lets it expire or changes the MP. But, at least for now, it’s over.

For beneficiaries – 14.84 million in October, according to Ministry of Citizenship – what comes is the expectation and uncertainty about the program that should replace it.

Auxílio Brasil: Who will receive it? What the value? See what is known about the program that should replace Bolsa Família

Auxílio Brasil MP revokes Bolsa Família in November; technicians point out risk to benefit

The government promises to start paying Brazil Aid as early as November. But, still on Thursday, it announced changes in the amount: after promising a minimum amount of R$ 400 to beneficiaries, it will leave this amount for December. For next month, only the 20% readjustment is valid.

Bolsa Família was created in 2003, by then President Lula. But its foundation came from before: the program came from the unification of a series of existing benefits. Back then, the amount paid was R$50 per family in extreme poverty, with an increase of up to R$45 depending on the family composition.

“With very little expenditure, which did not reach half a percent of GDP, he managed to break the vicious circle of poverty,” recalls Sandra Brandão, an economist at the Seade Foundation. “Nobody imagined that a program with such a low cost, applied from all over the country by such a large volume of people, could work so well.”

An IPEA study released in 2019 showed that, in 2017, the program’s transfers lifted 3.4 million people out of extreme poverty and another 3.2 million out of poverty. And, from 2001 to 2015, the program was responsible for a 10% reduction in inequality in the country.

The same IPEA also showed that each real invested in the program generates R$1.8 in GDP, creating a beneficial effect for the country’s growth.

Sandra Brandão also points out that there were positive effects on health and education, with a 58% drop in infant mortality, an increase in school attendance and – thanks to an improvement in nutrition – on children’s height.

A report published by the Public Policy Monitoring and Evaluation Council of the Ministry of Economy, as early as 2020, pointed out that “the program has successfully managed to significantly reduce poverty in Brazil”.

Miriam on Bolsa Família change: ‘Only voters’

In recent years, however, the benefit has been suffering a strong lag. The last adjustment was still in 2017, and inflation has eroded much of the purchasing power since then. According to FGV economist Marcelo Neri, Bolsa Família would need a 32.2% readjustment today just to recover losses since 2014 – more than the 20% announced for Auxílio Brasil.

“He’s been being dehydrated for a few years now,” recalls Neri.

Sandra points out that, given this loss, “it is absolutely necessary to readjust” the value of the benefit – whatever the name -, even more in the face of rising inflation. “If we used the World Bank parameter, it would mean something like a benefit of R$ 300 per individual benefit”, he points out.

The criticisms come not in relation to the readjustment, but to the way in which it is being operationalized, with the untimely overflow of the spending ceiling, and without a guarantee of resources beyond 2022.

For Sandra, the spending ceiling is incompatible with the readjustment – ​​desired – in the value of benefits. But the process of ‘removal’ of this roof cannot be done in jerks. “You have to face this debate. I think it has to come out, you can have policies to control public spending, fiscal targets. Now, this needs to be smarter,” he says.

“Any savings you make with Bolsa Família yields very little, so I think the risk of getting worse is always high,” says Marcelo Neri. “A fiscal adjustment where the poor are always first in line, I don’t think it’s a good policy, neither social nor economic.”

Neri also recalls that Auxílio Brasil defines a ‘bonus’ until the end of 2022, but without pointing to continuity for it. “We don’t know exactly what will happen next”, he says.

The end of Bolsa Família leaves millions of families uncertain – including whether they will receive any help in November. That’s because, according to Congressional Budget experts, there will no longer be a legal basis for the government to transfer money through it.

But, for the government to pay the Brazil Aid, Congress must approve a bill that transfers R$9.3 billion from the budget from one program to the other. Another option would be for the government to issue a new provisional measure that modifies the deadline given by the first for the revocation of Bolsa Família. In addition, during the MP’s processing, Congress could suppress the passage that revokes the Bolsa Família law.

“Right now, everyone has butterflies in their stomachs,” says Sandra Brandão, from Seade. “Until now it has no value and no resources to pay (the Brazil Aid), and the Bolsa can no longer be paid because on November 7th it no longer exists”. “From the 7th of November onwards, you can no longer use anything from the Bolsa to pay people”.

“Operationally there is nothing ready. The partners (city halls) where people are going to knock on the door if the money doesn’t come in on the right time have no idea what will happen either”, he says.

Marcelo Neri also points out that the new program is much more complex than the previous one, which can cause difficulties in the operationalization of payments, even if the resources are available.

“There is a lot of uncertainty because what is being proposed is a mixture of complex things”, he says. “Nine benefits were proposed, something much more complex than Bolsa Família. Some even good ideas, but it’s one thing for you to think of a program, another thing for you to run this program”.

“And if you leave a well-regarded program like Bolsa Família, there is always a risk of getting worse”, he ponders. “Hope for it (the operation) to be as successful as possible, but it’s not a trivial thing, not like that”.

“Having changed the name of the program I think is silly, but it can be politically relevant”, says Sandra Brandão about the ‘switching’ of social programs. He (President Jair Bolsonaro) could perfectly well, with a decree, have greatly increased the value of the benefits, and with that you kept a program that works wonderfully well, and he had a little mark on it”.