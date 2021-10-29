After 18 years of history, Bolsa Família ends payments this Friday (29)

family allowance comes to an end after years benefiting thousands of Brazilians. In this friday (29), the federal government will be granting to last installment of the project. Policyholders with the NIS ended on 0 will be awarded values ​​up to R$375, through integration with the emergency aid. Next month there is no forecast for new transfers.

Known worldwide as a strong public policy of a social nature, the family allowance has just been closed. By decision of the president Jair Bolsonaro, the program is releasing your last payment and will no longer work for the less fortunate.

The decision to close the family allowance took place through the desire of the current president to create a social project with your name. Entitled Brazil Aid, the proposal has not yet been consolidated, but it has already marked the end of the current public policy in operation.

Seventh installment of 2021 emergency aid: payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: October 18th

NIS ending 2: October 19th

NIS ending 3: October 20th

NIS ending 4: October 21st

NIS ending 5: October 22nd

NIS ending 6: October 25th

NIS ending 7: October 26th

NIS ending 8: October 27

NIS ending 9: October 28

NIS ending 0: October 29

With the end of Bolsa Família, how are the poorest?

According to federal government reports, the family allowance will be replaced by Brazil Aid. The program will grant monthly fees in the value of BRL 400 for about 17 million people. To access the value, you need to:

Have a per capita family income of up to R$89; or

Have a per capita family income of up to R$ 178 (in the case of families that include pregnant women, nursing mothers, children and/or adolescents up to 17 years of age);

Be registered in the CadÚnico;

Have updated data in CadÚnico for at least two years.

So far it is not known if there will be a registration period. Policyholders must link to the Single over the next few days.

The federal government will screen these citizens to determine who will be among the budget sheet.

Eduardo Andrade Maria Eduarda Andrade is a Master’s student in Language Sciences at the Catholic University of Pernambuco, with a degree in Journalism from the same institution. As a researcher, she works in the area of ​​public policy, creative economics and linguistics, with a focus on Critical Discourse Analysis. In the job market, he worked in print, being a reporter for Diario de Pernambuco, in addition to advising national brands such as Devassa, Heineken, Algar Telecom and Grupo Pão de Açúcar. Currently, he is dedicated to writing the FDR portal.