After a draw with Botafogo, Marcelo Cabo is no longer Goiás’ coach

The coach Marcelo Cabo he no longer runs the Goiás Esporte Clube. The coach’s dismissal is by mutual agreement between the two parties after the 1-1 draw with Botafogo last Tuesday (26) at the Haile Pinheiro Stadium, as president Paulo Rogério Pinheiro explained to Sagres. The information is from the commentator José Carlos Lopes.

However, in an Instagram post, Gabriel Cabo, Marcelo’s son and assistant, explained that the coaching staff was informed that he would no longer lead the Esmeraldian team later this morning.

“We announced to all our friends that we were informed that we are no longer part of the technical command of Goiás Esporte Clube, leaving the club in the G4 and well underway to complete its goals for the season. We thank everyone for their confidence and work opportunity. May God bless us next”.

Goiás released an official statement in the early afternoon about the case:

“Goiás Esporte Clube announces that Marcelo Cabo is leaving the technical command of the professional team this Thursday, October 28th, along with his assistant, Gabriel Cabo and the physical trainer, Tiago Melsert. The decision was taken by mutual agreement.

We are grateful for all the work and dedication of your committee and we wish the professionals luck. Let’s go in search of access with our permanent commission! The fight goes on.”