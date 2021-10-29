After complaints from users, Apple reveals the option that hides notch on MacBook Pro

Update (10/28/21) – JB

In addition to causing a lot of controversy, the notch present on the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros also brought a small bug that hinders the use of some applications. However, what no one has learned is that Apple has a solution to the problem. The company hasn’t released it before, but MacOS Monterey has an option that can be used to simply hide the notch by means of a black bar. The functionality is basically the same as what Google has on Android, as this bar lines up the screen and pushes all menus down the notch. When activating the “Adjust to fit below the built-in camera” mode, the user will lose a small screen space. It’s as if the MacBook has gone back to having thicker borders around the display, but this saves it from having to deal with the bugs reported with apps that need to use the menu bar. See below that activating the feature is easy: just right-click on the app and select the option to adjust it to the new format.

Good news for notch haters! If you’ve got an app (or apps) with menus that collide with the notch, just Get Info on the app, and enable “Scale to fit below built-in camera”. While the app is running (even in the bg), your display is scaled.#Apple #M1Pro #M1Max #MacBookPro2021 pic.twitter.com/nlGqkFkXAH — Joseph from Sketch (@Jatodaro) October 27, 2021



The most curious point is that Apple did not disclose this option when it launched the new MacBooks. Perhaps the company believed that developers were more agile in adapting their applications. Anyway, on its support page Apple also explains that the feature only works while the app is not adapted to the new standard of Mac display. If a developer updates their app for compatibility with their Mac, the ‘Fit to fit below built-in camera’ setting will no longer appear.





27 Oct



27 Oct

Original text (10/27/21)

MacOS bugs: MacBook Pro slot causing application display issues





25 Oct



25 Oct

One of the reports comes from youtuber Snazzy Labs Quinn Nelson, who shared the videos you can see below. They show that macOS tries to adapt itself to the notch, but it often fails to do this the best way when applications have too many menus or system notification area items.

One example is with the iStat Menus application, which has items hidden by the notch, but which can still be accessed by hovering the mouse “inside” it, displaying contextual menus as if the screen were not notched. The second demonstration involves DaVinci Resolve, which has menus normally arranged on the left side, but fits the remaining items on the left side of the notch, which still creates a sort of “portal” for the mouse pointer, sending the arrow to the other side of the component whenever it is forced into the cropped area of ​​the canvas.





25 Oct



25 Oct

Part of the latter behavior is even understandable, as Apple appears to have limited the notch range to prevent apps from including items in this space, which clearly still doesn’t work with notification area items. Bjango, developer of iStat Menus, responded to Nelson’s tweet stating that he doesn’t believe that updating the app and adding nick support will solve the problem, so we hope Apple will release an update for macOS Monterey to fix this bug, which is also found when using full-screen apps. Do you prefer a MacBook with or without a notch? Tell us in the comments.

