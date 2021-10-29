After I finish with Viih Tube, Bruno Magri says he ‘cherishes mental health’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Bruno Magri (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Bruno Magri used the stories on his Instagram profile to vent about the days after I ended with viih tube. The couple broke up in mid-October after three years together.

Asked by a follower in a question box about why he was missing from social media, the influencer said he was “appreciating my mental health”.

“Especially after the end, I realized that exposing 100% of my life ends up giving people freedom to give their opinion and give their opinion what they want and how they want,” he said.

“I needed that breath, the internet (whenever it wants) sucks a lot,” he concluded, and returned to the subject while answering other questions. “Do you intend to date again?”, another follower wanted to know, “just not for now, but definitely yes, I really enjoy life together and having one person for everything”.

“Are you meeting anyone right now?” asked another fan, and Bruno was emphatic: “Myself.”

