‘Age of Empires’ returns to PCs after 16 years, without trying to reinvent the wheel – 10/28/2021 – Illustrated

“Age of Empires 4” arrives on PCs this Thursday (28) trying to recover the long-lost Microsoft franchise after 16 years of expansions, relaunches and games for mobile devices with little success. For this, instead of revolutionizing the series, the sequel seeks in the original trilogy –in particular “Age of Empires 2″– the bases to attract nostalgic fans and conquer a new generation of gamers.

In the tradition of previous titles, “Age of Empires 4”, produced by Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge (a studio created by Microsoft to oversee the franchise’s games), is a real-time strategy (RTS) game in which the player takes control of a civilization with reality-based historical characteristics and competes for control of resources on a predetermined map against other players.

The new title returns to the backdrop of the historical period of the Middle Ages, also represented in “Age of Empires 2”, breaking the pattern of the first three main games in the franchise (produced by the late Ensemble Studios), since each of them it was inspired by a different historical period – “Age of Empires” ranged from the Stone Age to the Iron Age and “Age of Empires 3” from the early Modern to the mid-19th century.

This similarity to “Age of Empires 2” is also seen in much of the gameplay and in the characteristics of civilizations present in the title, with small, and welcome, news. The main one is the ability to hide armies from the view of enemies in forested areas, making ambushes possible. If used well, strategy changes the way battles develop.

Among the eight civilizations present in the game, Mongolian and Rus stand out (representing the people who would give rise to Russia). Not because they are stronger than the others, but because they introduce gameplay mechanisms that give a more modern look to the game compared to other civilizations.

Russian villagers, for example, get a bonus in gold when they hunt wild animals for food. Mongols, on the other hand, receive extra resources by destroying enemy buildings and, inspired by their nomadic roots, can disassemble and move some of their main buildings, gaining unparalleled mobility.

The two campaigns carried out by these civilizations, by the way, are much more interesting than the other two available in the game, in which the player takes control of the English from the period of the Norman conquest (1066) until the end of the Angevin Empire (1217) and from the French during the Hundred Years War (1337-1453)—these work almost as a continuation of the tutorial.

Campaign mode, by the way, is one of the strengths of “Age of Empires 4”. The objectives are quite diverse and encourage the player to explore different game mechanics. In addition, each completed new chapter releases a mini-documentary about life in the Middle Ages, explaining, for example, what it was like to manufacture medieval weapons or the challenges of building a castle with the technology of the time. Full plate for those who enjoy history or want to learn more about this period.

After so long without a major new franchise release to slake fan appetites, it’s understandable that those responsible for “Age of Empires 4” have been concerned about staying true to the series’ origins. The good news introduced by Relic, however, leaves the impression that a little more daring could raise the game’s level and really revitalize the series.