Agreement at Omega and billionaire acquisition of Equatorial; Assaí, Grendene, Fleury and more highlighted balance sheets

The corporate news this Friday (29) highlights the balance sheets of Petrobras (PETR4), Vale (VALE3), Suzano (SUZB3), Assaí (ASAI3) and Isa CTEEP (TRPL4).

Equatorial (EQTL3) announced the purchase of Echoenergia for R$ 6.657 billion.

Embraer (EMBR3), in turn, approved a proposal for the partial spin-off of the wholly-owned subsidiary Yaborã Indústria Aeronáutica.

Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) recorded net income of BRL 31.142 billion in the third quarter of 2021, reversing a net loss of BRL 1.546 billion registered between July and September 2020.

Compared to the second quarter of this year, when the company earned R$ 42.855 billion, there was a 27.3% reduction in earnings, the company informed this Thursday (28).

The projection, according to the average estimate of analysts compiled by Refinitiv, was for a profit of around R$ 20 billion in the third quarter of this year.

Petrobras also informed that the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ruled unconstitutional the levying of income tax (IRPJ) and social contribution (CSLL) on amounts corresponding to the Selic rate applied to tax undue payments.

In this context, the company recognized in the financial statements for the third quarter of 2021 income from IRPJ and CSLL in the amount of R$ 4.8 billion.

The state-owned company’s Board of Directors approved the payment of a new advance on the remuneration to shareholders for fiscal year 2021, in the total amount of R$ 31.8 billion (about US$ 6 billion).

The amount is equivalent to R$2.437865 gross per outstanding preferred and common share.

This distribution is added to the R$ 31.6 billion announced on August 4, 2021, totaling R$ 63.4 billion (about US$ 12 billion) in anticipation to shareholders for the year 2021.

The additional amount will be paid in December, together with the installment already approved on August 4, 2021.

The amount to be paid in December will be R$42.4 billion, equivalent to R$3.250487 gross per outstanding preferred and common share, being: R$10.6 billion, equivalent to R$0.812622 gross per outstanding preferred and common share, approved on August 4, 2021 and R$31.8 billion, equivalent to R$2.437865 gross per outstanding common and preferred share, approved on October 28, 2021.

The mining company Vale (VALE3) registered a profit of US$ 3.886 billion in the third quarter of 2021, informed the company on Thursday (28).

This amount represented an increase of 33.6% compared to the profit of US$ 2.908 billion registered in the same period last year, while there was a drop of 48% against the profit of US$ 7.586 billion registered in the second quarter of 2021.

The average of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv estimated a profit of $6.293 billion for the quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), in turn, were US$ 6.938 billion, compared to a Refinitiv projection of US$ 9.187 billion.

Vale distributed US$13.5 billion in dividends to shareholders in the first nine months of 2021.

In addition, the mining company announced the approval of a new share buyback program due to the imminent conclusion of the current program, which had about 268 million of the 270 million shares repurchased until this Thursday (28).

The new buyback program will be limited to 200 million common shares and their respective ADRs, corresponding to up to 4.1% of the total number of shares outstanding, and will be executed in a period of up to 18 months.

Usiminas (USIM5)

Usiminas (USIM5) reported net income of R$1.824 billion in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 821% compared to the same period in 2020.

In the first nine months of 2021 (9M21), net income reached R$ 7.572 billion, reversing a loss of R$ 621 million in the same stage of last year.

Net revenue totaled R$9.026 billion in the quarter, up 106% over the same period last year.

Year-to-date revenue totaled R$ 25.688 billion, an increase of 142% year-on-year.

Suzano (SUZB3) recorded a net loss of R$ 959 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21). A year earlier, the company had registered a loss of R$ 1.15 billion.

According to the company, the result mainly reflects the positive variation in the operating result and higher IR/CS credit, partially offset by the negative variation in the financial result.

Suzano’s Board of Directors (SUZB3) authorized investments related to the Cerrado Project, in the amount of R$14.7 billion.

The project consists of the construction of a new pulp production plant in the municipality of Ribas do Rio Pardo (MS).

Suzano informed that the plant will have a nominal capacity of 2.55 million tons of eucalyptus pulp production per year.

Irani Papel e Embalagem (RANI3) reported net income of R$97.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a growth of 281.9% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the main impacts on net income this quarter were related to the growth in net revenue and gross margin.

Net revenue totaled R$432.4 million in the quarter, up 65.5% over the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 152.2% compared to the same stage in 2020, totaling R$ 140.1 million.

Isa CTEEP (TRPL4)

Isa CTEEP (TRPL4), Companhia de Transmissão de Energia Elétrica Paulista, released its balance sheet for the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21), with a 53.1% drop in net income, to R$ 188 million. A year ago, the profit measured was R$ 400.6 million.

The result came from an increase in financial expenses, with new funding, especially debentures, and an increase in expenses with monetary variations and charges on loans, with the increases in the IPCA and CDI.

The electricity company approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$348 million, equivalent to R$0.52 per share. The shares will trade ex from November 4th.

The payment cut-off date is November 3, 2021. Payment will be made by November 17, 2021.

Fleury (FLRY3) posted adjusted net income of R$103.5 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3TRI21), a drop of 21.7% compared to the same period in 2020, when it had reported R$132.1 million.

Despite the drop in the quarter, the company’s net income grew in 2021 compared to the first nine months with last year. And it was a significant increase: 162.8%, to R$ 308.7 million.

Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) followed the same line: fall in the third quarter, increase in the year to date; respectively, minus 7.1%, to R$300.7 million, and plus 54.9%, to R$835.4 million.

The company has suspended guidance for opening units for the period 2017 to 2021. So far, 55 units have been inaugurated, or 75% of the lower point of the projection.

Grendene (GRND3)

Grendene (GRND3) recorded net income of R$ 208.1 million in the 3TRI, an increase of 87.7% in the annual comparison.

The company approved the advance payment of dividends in the amount of R$134 million, equivalent to R$0.15 per share.

Assaí (ASAI3) reported net income of R$ 538 million in the third quarter of this year, a growth of 33.8%, compared to 3TRI20, when it obtained R$ 402 million.

In the first nine months of the year, the advance was even greater: 54.1%, starting from BRL 703 billion in 2020, and surpassing the mark of 1 billion reais in 2021, with BRL 1.083 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 35.8%, to R$973 million.

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

Alpargatas (ALPA4) recorded net income attributable to controllers of R$156.32 million in the 3TRI, growth of 29 times in one year.

Ebitda totaled R$201 million in the third quarter of 2021.

The company also announced that it will distribute R$150 million in earnings to shareholders. There are R$136.98 million in dividends and R$13 million in interest on equity.

Vamos (VAMO3) recorded net income of R$111 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 127% compared to the same period last year.

According to the company, the quarter ends with “record in all operating and financial results of the company”.

“We further accelerated our pace of growth in the different business segments, including expansion of the leased fleet, increased investments in new lease contracts, diversification of our client portfolio, growth in net revenue, net income and Ebitda”, highlights one of the newest companies to be traded at B3 (debuted in January)

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) announced the purchase of Echoenergia for R$ 6.657 billion.

According to a statement, the operation is part of the company’s growth strategy and will allow the expansion of its operational capacity through the generation of renewable energy, contributing to its consolidation in the Brazilian electricity sector.

Echoenergia has approximately 1.2GW of wind capacity, of which 1.0GW is already operational and 0.2GW in an advanced construction stage, in addition to a portfolio of ready-to-build projects, which total 1.1 GW of capacity (10% wind and 90% solar).

Embraer (EMBR3) approved the partial spin-off of its subsidiary, Yaborã Indústria Aeronáutica, as of January 1, 2022.

According to a statement, the spin-off is intended for the commercial aviation business to be developed directly by Embraer again, thus resulting in a reduction in operating, systemic, administrative and tax costs.

Finally, the company informed that the operation is still subject to approval by Embraer shareholders.

Omega (OMGE3) approved the merger of all Omega Geração shares into Omega Energia.

Thus, the exchange ratio provides that shareholders receive 2,263 new common shares of Omega Energia for each share of the company to be merged.

As a result, after the business combination, the company will represent 81.51% of Omega Energia.

JBS (JBSS3) informed that Cledorvino Belini and Francisco Turra were elected members of the company’s Board of Directors, with terms of office until the next General Meeting.

Those elected supply the resignations of Wesley Mendonça Batista Filho and Aguinaldo Gomes Ramos Filho.

Smart Fit (SMFT3)

Smart Fit (SMFT3) acquired a 10.92% stake in the capital of Sports World, for an amount of 77,350,000.00 Mexican Pesos.

Sabesp (SBSP3) approved the 29th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in up to 3 series, in the initial amount of R$1,250 billion.

CCR (CCRO3) and Ecoroads (ECOR3)

CCR and Ecorodovias are meeting this Friday (29), at 2 pm, at the São Paulo Stock Exchange, to dispute the Presidente Dutra highway.

According to the newspaper Valor, CCR arrives as the favorite, but with the mission of trying to maintain in its portfolio an asset with intense and consolidated vehicle traffic that it has managed for 25 years.

Among the largest national concessionaires, CCR and Ecorodovias were the only ones to deliver proposals last Tuesday.

The new administration of the highway should invest something around R$ 14.8 billion over 30 years. Operating costs were estimated at approximately R$11 billion.

CCR also informed that RodoNorte will appeal against TCE-PR’s decision to prohibit participation in bids.

Eletrobras (ELET6) pre-selected Bank of America, BTG Pactual, Goldman Sachs, ItaúBBA, XP Investimentos to coordinate the structuring of the company’s follow on operation.

The state-owned company clarifies that the hiring process is still in progress.

Odontoprev (ODPV3)

Odontoprev (ODPV3) announced the completion of the Share Buyback Program announced in March 2021 and the start of the new program.

Simpar’s Board of Directors approved the final documents for the merger of all shares issued by CS Infra into SIMPAR.

The Merger of Shares Will Be Submitted for the approval of Simpar’s minority shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to be held on November 29, 2021.

