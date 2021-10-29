Alberto Valentim reveals strategy to beat Flamengo and exalts Athletico’s level of attention | athletico-pr

Alberto Valentim was the guest of SportTV Selection this Thursday to talk about Athletico’s 3-0 victory over Flamengo, at Maracanã. The coach explained the strategy used to win the classification for the final of the Copa do Brasil and said that training the day before the game and a conversation in the locker room helped achieve the goal.

The idea was to mark Flamengo in midfield and raise the mark when there was an opportunity. That’s how the first goal came out. Léo Cittadini stole the ball from Diego Ribas and set up the counterattack that resulted in a penalty for Athletico. Nikão converted and opened the scoreboard.

The closed marking and the pressure from the opponent from 1 to 0 was not Athletico’s intention, but it happened because of the “individual quality of the opponent”, according to Alberto Valentim.

– We had as a starting point a medium block and the players read about when to climb. The penalty came out like that. What we talked about in the lecture is if the opponent’s quality showed up or if we had an oversight, we would lower the line – revealed Alberto.

The preparation on the eve of the duel also made all the difference. Alberto valued the seriousness with which the players took the training.

– The video we showed of Flamengo and yesterday’s training were spectacular. We knew we had to make the most of our offensive transitions. The level of attention would have to be higher and transitions would have to be surgical, as we were.

Reporter Nadja Mauad reported in the match broadcast that several players had praised the activity, and it would have been Alberto Valentim’s best training in the 27 days since he took charge of the team.

Athletico confirms “buttressed soul” and guarantees 32 knockout classifications since 2018

Hurricane lands with a cheering party

The Athletico coach also highlighted another factor. With 2-0 on the scoreboard at halftime, the coaching staff identified that Flamengo was exploring some spaces in defense. Corrections were made in the locker room.

– At halftime we showed on video that within the area there were some spaces that Flamengo was taking advantage of, mainly in the bottom line. We had to occupy the space so they couldn’t finish. If you don’t use it well, you won’t be able to cut it. Santos had to make several good saves.

With a 3-0 victory at Maracanã, Athletico scored 5-2 on the aggregate scoreboard and eliminated Flamengo in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The opponent in the tournament decision will be Atlético Mineiro. The games take place on December 12th and 15th. The CBF will define the order of the matches in the draw on the 4th of November.

More Hurricane news on Twitter

Athletic statistics for the 2021 season

1 of 1 Alberto Valentim Athletico — Photo: Athletico Alberto Valentim Athletico — Photo: Athletico

Athletico’s upcoming games 🌪️