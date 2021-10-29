Alcolumbre received R$ 2 million in a split scheme, says magazine

Six women denounce senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), in interviews with Veja magazine, of promoting crack in his office, in a scheme that would have diverted at least R$ 2 million.

Marina Santos, Érica Castro, Lilian Braga, Jessyca Pires, Larissa Braga and Adriana Almeida are residents of the surroundings of the Federal District and were hired as advisors to the senator from Amapá. However, they never worked, according to the magazine.

Alcolumbre is former president of the Senate and current president of the House’s Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ).

The scheme would have started in 2016. The women had monthly salaries between R$4,000 and R$14,000, but they returned a good part of the amount to Alcolumbre’s office.

“The senator told me: ‘I help you and you help me.’ I was unemployed. My salary was more than R$14,000, but I agreed to receive only R$1,350. The only guidance was for me not to tell anyone that I had been hired by the Senate,” said day laborer Marina Ramos Brito dos Santos.

Student Érica Almeida Castro also had a salary of R$14,000, but, according to her, she had only R$900.

“They even got the Christmas bonus. At the time, I really needed that money. Today, I’m ashamed of it”, the student told Veja.

Housewife Adriana Souza de Almeida was hired in May 2017. She said she opened a salary account at the Senate’s Caixa Econômica and passed the card and password to the senator’s office.

The women’s account statements show, according to the magazine, that the salary was deposited and immediately withdrawn.

Wanted by metropolises, Alcolumbre has not officially manifested itself. To the magazine, the senator said that he focuses on legislative activities and that administrative matters were under the responsibility of his then chief of staff, Paulo Bouden, who was dismissed in 2020.

Alcolumbre also stressed that he does not remember the employees.