Alec Baldwin is seen crestfallen with his family after “Rust” director tragedy; check the photos

Days after the tragedy on the film set of the movie “Rust”, Alec Baldwin was seen in the New England region of the United States. According to TMZ, the star was spending a few days with his family after the accident in which he fired a gun at director of photography Halyna Hutchins.

The site had access to images of Alec alongside his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their children in a small town in the northeast region of the country. According to witnesses at the scene, they would have ordered a pizza to go last Sunday (24). The actor’s face makes clear his depressed and tired emotional state, given the nightmare he has been living since then.

The day before registration with the family, Alec would have met Halyna’s husband, Matthew Hutchins, in New Mexico. The actor would even have worn the same outfit – a black coat and t-shirt – between the two days, while it’s evident that he was crestfallen and his mind full of worries. Check out the pictures of Alec with his family, clicking here.

Meanwhile, investigations into the accident that took Halyna Hutchins’ life continue. This Wednesday morning (27), at a press conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Sheriff Adan Mendoza shared new details of the case that shook Hollywood. According to US police, the ammunition present in the gun fired by Baldwin was real.

The sheriff pointed out that still “It’s too early in the investigation to comment on the allegations”, but revealed that they managed to recover the ammunition and weapons that were on the set, and also the projectile that hit director Joel Souza in the shoulder. After the ballistics examination, it was confirmed that the bullet came out of the gun in Alec’s hands, a Colt 45-caliber revolver.

The people who handled the weapon before it was given to Baldwin were identified as gunsmith (professional who repairs, modifies, designs and manufactures weapons) Hannah Gutierrez Reed and the film’s assistant director, Dave Halls. The pistol used by the star, however, was not the only one present on the film set – two other weapons, a single-action revolver that may have been tampered with and a plastic revolver, were also seized.

When asked about safety on the set of “Rust”, Mendonza made a thinly veiled criticism of those responsible for the production and, also, of Hollywood. “Obviously, I think the industry has a history of safety. I think there was some complacency on this set. And I think there are some security issues that need to be addressed by industry and possibly the State of New Mexico. [onde as gravações foram feitas]“, concluded. Watch: